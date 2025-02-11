RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is collaborating with Google Cloud to accelerate the adoption of cloud solutions and generative AI capabilities within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in order to address local data, operational and software sovereignty needs. The initiative aims to help organizations create new business opportunities and improve customer experiences by establishing a modern digital core and scaling generative AI agents to enhance operational efficiency and enterprise intelligence.

According to a recent report by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority in collaboration with Accenture, the adoption of generative AI has the potential to increase Saudi Arabia's gross domestic product by four percent. To address this unique opportunity, Accenture will collaborate with Google Cloud to advance AI initiatives locally.

Building on their global collaboration, Accenture and Google Cloud will extend their joint Generative AI Center of Excellence (CoE) to Saudi Arabia to provide organizations with cutting-edge industry solutions, products and assets, including generative AI agents. This expansion can help rapidly transform ideas into tangible value by combining the latest Google Cloud technologies with Accenture’s industry-tested solutions and services with significant generative AI projects in production. Experts from both companies will work closely with clients to identify transformative use cases and rapidly develop and scale them in production for strategic advancements. The collaboration will help enable organizations to harness the power of generative AI while maintaining data security and compliance through Google’s Dammam cloud region.

"Being ready for continuous reinvention hinges on a modern digital core to rapidly seize every opportunity. We’re expanding our joint Accenture and Google Cloud Generative AI CoE to bring new capabilities to the region and transform how Saudi organizations can reinvent products, services and experiences," said Dr. Majid Altuwaijri, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia chair and country managing director at Accenture. "Our partnership with Google Cloud aims to help clients in Saudi Arabia accelerate business outcomes in new ways. We are unique because our strategy brings together key stakeholders to pioneer digital sovereignty and to develop systems that are not only secure and compliant but also resilient and future ready.”

“Organizations need the combination of leading technology and services expertise to successfully deploy generative AI,” said Bader Almadi, country manager of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at Google Cloud. “With Google Cloud’s advanced capabilities and Accenture’s industry expertise, customers will have access to the resources needed to plan, deploy and optimize generative AI projects.”

The collaboration arrives at a decisive moment for organizations across diverse industries seeking to expedite their digital journeys and derive the value of sovereign cloud and generative AI across their enterprise. For example, the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) has a powerful mission to provide innovative social insurance products and services to all participants and their families in Saudi Arabia.

Driven by their core values of innovation and excellence, GOSI recently applied the power of generative AI capabilities to rapidly design and prototype a scalable, secure AI environment built on cloud technology. This initiative has enabled GOSI’s developers, data scientists, and researchers to experiment hands-on with the latest AI models, tools, and technologies, extending the value of AI and sovereign cloud through tangible outcomes.

In addition to advancing the impact of scaling generative AI, Accenture and Google Cloud are committed to fostering local talent and skills. Their local collaboration will include training programs, hackathons and hands-on labs to experiment and equip professionals with the necessary skills to capitalize on the potential of cloud and generative AI effectively. This focus on skilling and talent development is crucial for driving sustainable growth and innovation in Saudi Arabia. For example, local clients and citizens can now tap into Accenture’s technology training and learning services through Accenture LearnVantage for tailored upskilling programs; specialized, predesigned technology academies; ecosystem certification services; and managed services for a client’s own learning capabilities.

