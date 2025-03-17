As companies continue to accelerate their digital journeys by leveraging the benefits of cloud and artificial intelligence (AI), Accenture LearnVantage, a robust technology learning and training service, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), are partnering to help people gain the necessary skills to become cloud professionals. This partnership brings together Accenture’s LearnVantage platform and trainers to deliver AWS Cloud Institute to individuals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and United Arab Emirates (UAE), equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in cloud technology.

AWS Cloud Institute is a virtual cloud skills training program that provides a prescriptive path to gaining technical and professional skills needed to start a career as a cloud developer in as little as nine months. This comprehensive nine-course training program offers on-demand digital learning and live instructor-led sessions, features over 150 interactive labs, two capstone projects, and includes preparation materials plus exam vouchers for two AWS certifications. AWS Cloud Institute was launched in the United States in 2023. AWS is expanding it to address the growing demand for skilled cloud professionals across the world.

Accenture LearnVantage services are enabled by an AI-native learning platform that uses a recommendation engine to curate the best learning content globally via a wide network of trainers and mentors from Accenture and third-party providers to deliver highly personalized learning journeys. By providing learners with access to a robust digital curriculum, live training with hands-on lab exercises, and career services, AWS and Accenture aim to bridge the skills gap and create pathways for learners to fast-track their cloud careers.

AWS Cloud Institute powered by Accenture LearnVantage will help learners grow their competencies across cloud, data, and AI, with pathways to relevant certifications included. Learners in KSA and UAE can get started by enrolling today. The first cohort will begin on May 5, 2025.

QUOTES:

Kishore Durg, global lead of LearnVantage, Accenture – “We’re thrilled to collaborate with AWS to launch AWS Cloud Institute powered by Accenture LearnVantage. This program will equip professionals with the essential skills and knowledge they need to forge new career pathways in a highly competitive field, and also help address the critical skills gap that organizations face. Our global delivery capabilities and deep expertise will ensure that learners receive a structured, high-quality education that puts them in high demand.”

Uwem Ukpong, vice president of Global Services, AWS – “Today’s announcement marks a significant step in our commitment to fostering the next generation of cloud professionals, allowing us to expand our reach and bring our capabilities to new regions. This follows AWS’s launch of its second Middle East cloud region in the UAE in 2022, with a planned US$5 billion investment in the local economy through 2036. It also builds upon AWS’s US$5.3 billion investment to establish data centers in KSA. By partnering with Accenture, we are able to leverage our combined expertise to deliver a world-class training program that will empower people in KSA and UAE to build their careers as cloud professionals.”

Andy Tay, global lead of Accenture Cloud First – “The pace of change in today’s world is rapid, and equipping today’s emerging talent with skills necessary for tomorrow is a critical imperative for us at Accenture, for AWS and for our customers. We have a strong partnership with AWS, and are excited to extend that partnership to continue to build key cloud and AI skills and talent in these important growth markets.”