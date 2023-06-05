Strategic Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Technological Advancements Drive Capabilities and Forward Plans; 15% Increase in Firm Operating Profit from Q1 2022 to Q1 2023 Supports Continuous Growth*

Dubai, UAE: Beyon, a technology powerhouse group enables digital transformation across the MENA region’s public and private sectors through access to world-class connectivity and digital growth solutions. With roots in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Beyon leverages a legacy of success resulting in a thriving digital growth portfolio that strengthens regional market advancement and beyond with collaborative partnerships, innovative launches, and geographic expansion.

Beyon aims to extend its presence and highlight the region’s business prominence on a global map while synergizing the benefits from its diverse brand portfolio and offering comprehensive solutions for the region’s SMEs notably in the ICT solutions, cybersecurity, and gov-tech sectors.

The company evolved into a digital powerhouse group in December 2022 launching Beyon as the Topco brand overseeing leading Bahrain telecom firm, Batelco, the Beyon Digital Companies: Beyon Money, Beyon Solutions, Beyon Cyber, and Beyon Connect and its international investments.

“While undergoing this modernization journey and operational shift from a telecom-focused business to a digital powerhouse, our core mission towards advancing the digital future is a central constant. The strategic move to diversify our operations drives us to reorient our business strategy and facilitates the development of a holistic understanding of our customers’ needs in order serve them better, and ultimately achieve success in the region” says Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman of Beyon.

Success in Bahrain provides a vital stepping stone for further enhancement and commitment to regional enterprise growth. The combination of telco connectivity and the thriving and diverse digital growth portfolio demonstrate Beyon’s investment in the progression of a digital future for business prosperity and knowledge transfer.

Notable achievements demonstrating the group’s operational force across segments over Q1 2023 include:

Batelco: Entered a partnership with BMW Middle East to enable eSIM technology for the latest BMW models available in Bahrain. Batelco is the first in Bahrain and GCC, and amongst nine (9) operators worldwide to enable eSIM technology in BMW vehicles. With this technology powered by Batelco, customers can connect to the internet using their vehicles as another interconnected device, similar to when using a smartwatch or a tablet.

Beyon Money: A financial super app with plans to establish a regional presence that creates value for clients across the GCC has a prominent focus on international remittance service. The platform provides competitive transfer offers on the market through partnerships with leading global payments and infrastructure companies, MoneyGram and Terrapay.

Beyon Solutions: A one-stop shop digital solutions provider and consultant, was appointed as the 24/7 support services provider for Bahrain International Airports’ core network infrastructure.

Beyon Cyber: The end-to-end cyber-security solutions provider comprising an exclusive network of global partnerships acquired a majority stake in UAE-based, cyber security advisory, DTS Solution. The strategic move supports geographical footprint growth.

Recently, the firm was recognized as the fastest-growing Cyber Security Company in the Middle East & Cyprus in the second edition of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50, placing Beyon Cyber among the top 14 fastest-growing technology companies across all industry categories.

Beyon Connect: Its product portfolio includes first-of-its-kind digital communication solutions such as digital postboxes (One Box) and digital IDs (OneID) that enable Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) services.

In Bahrain, the Bahrain Commercial Facilities Company (BCFC) is set to onboard the innovative digital identity and digital postbox solutions being the first Bahraini financial services institution to do so.

There are also partnership agreements with leading financial institutions such as BENEFIT in place along with MOUs with government entities including National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), Survey & Land Registration Bureau (SLRB), and Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

The division has also signed a partnership with Egypt Post to provide a highly secure digital electronic registered mail platform, which will be named ‘Bareedi’.

‘The bold steps Beyon has taken in 2022 would not have been possible without the strong ecosystem established by the Kingdom of Bahrain and its Economic Vision 2030’s directive of continued economic development and innovation. As we expand, the wider region’s outstanding leadership, provides an impetus for a forward transformation,’ added Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa.

‘We aim to become a name synonymous with innovation and digital efficiency, not only in Bahrain but across the region and beyond,’ says Mikkel Vinter, Chief Executive Officer of Beyon.

Beyon’s overall success in Bahrain and forward-looking approach to regional expansion provides a blueprint for national telecommunications firms to follow its technological diversification and strategic foresight.

‘This laser-sharp focus on developing our connectivity business and furthering our digital strength through strategic partnerships and acquisitions has helped us understand the wider market while cementing our position in Bahrain and building our credibility as we grow across the region and beyond. Likewise, we have exciting plans in place for the future as we expand our line-up of digital companies,” concluded Vinter.

Launched in December 2022, Beyon is a technology group born in Bahrain to reach out to the region and beyond bringing technology closer to people and businesses with best-in-class connectivity and digital solutions. Beyon is the New Parent Company for Batelco, the Beyon Digital Companies (Beyon Money, Beyon Solutions, Beyon Cyber, and Beyon Connect), and Batelco’s International Investments, launched under the Patronage of His Excellency Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, the Minister of Finance and National Economy.

