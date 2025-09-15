Dubai, UAE: ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) has officially welcomed its newest members at a special ceremony in Dubai, celebrating their achievements and recognising them as the next generation of finance leaders.

Opening the event, Kush Ahuja, Head of Eurasia and Middle East at ACCA, said: “This ceremony is not just about recognising achievement, it is about welcoming talented, ethical professionals into a global network that is shaping the future of finance.”

Ayla Majid FCCA, President of ACCA, speaking by video link, added: “Your membership throws the door wide open to whole new worlds of opportunity in your career and in your life. Employers everywhere value ACCA professionals because our qualification is a guarantee of expertise, excellence, and a dedication to the highest standards of ethical professionalism. Today marks the beginning of your journey – one where you never stop learning, never stop growing, and where the ACCA community will always stand beside you.”

A keynote was delivered by Robert Van Der Klauw, Regional CFO at Munich Re and ACCA member since 2011, who urged new members to embrace their role as leaders of change: “The letters after your name may open doors, but it’s the person behind them who makes the difference. Be bold, be ethical, be visionary, the future of finance depends on people like you.”

Prerna Sharma, Member Engagement Lead, Eurasia and Middle East at ACCA, added: “Each member here represents the future of our profession: a future that is stronger, more dynamic and more influential across the world.”

The ceremony also shone a spotlight on the personal journeys of two new members. Rashed Alali from EY Dubai shared his reflections: “This achievement goes far beyond passing exams. It’s a reflection of our resilience, our determination and our belief in ourselves, even when the road got tough.”

Sanjana Sridharr of Siemens Energy LLC, UAE spoke with pride about the support that helped her succeed: “This moment is not mine alone. It belongs to everyone who believed in me and guided me along the way. ACCA has equipped me not just with technical expertise, but with a global mindset and an ethical foundation that I will carry into every decision I make.”

With members, industry leaders and ACCA representatives all in attendance, the event showcased the vital role ACCA plays in shaping future-ready finance professionals across the Middle East.

For media enquiries, contact:

Middle East team:

Natalie Glorney

natalie@jolachudy.net

Sheila Tobias

sheila@jolachudy.net

ACCA News Room

E: newsroom@accaglobal.com

accaglobal.com

About ACCA

We are ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), the only truly global professional accountancy body. Since we were founded in 1904, we’ve been breaking down barriers to the accountancy profession. Today we proudly support a diverse community of over 257,900 members and 530,100 future members in 180 countries.

We’re redefining accountancy. Our cutting-edge qualifications, continuous learning and insights are respected and valued by employers in every sector. They equip individuals with the business and finance expertise and ethical judgment to lead and drive sustainable value in organisations and economies worldwide.

Guided by our purpose and values, we’re leading the accountancy profession for a changed world. Partnering with policymakers, standard setters, the donor community, educators and other accountancy bodies, we’re strengthening and building a profession that focuses on people, planet and prosperity to create value for all.

Find out more at: www.accaglobal.com