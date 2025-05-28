New BSc (Hons) Professional Accountancy programme integrates degree studies into global accountancy qualification, enabling students to achieve both an academic and a professional qualification

Dubai, UAE: ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) and the University of London have collaborated on the launch of a new BSc (Hons) Professional Accountancy programme.

This innovative programme integrates studies for the ACCA Qualification with those for the University of London BSc (Hons) Professional Accountancy into one study route, meaning that students can achieve both as part of their route to becoming members of the leading global accountancy body, which has more than quarter of a million members across 180 countries.

The BSc (Hons) Professional Accountancy has been designed to fit into a student’s journey through the ACCA Qualification, with a clear pathway for those wanting to attain a degree. ACCA students will be able to apply for the degree from December 2025.

Like the ACCA Qualification, students will have the flexibility to study for the BSc online anywhere in the world. They can choose between supported online learning or, as it becomes available, face-to-face tuition support, through the University of London's network of Recognised Teaching Centres.

Alan Hatfield, ACCA Executive Director – Content, Quality and Innovation, said: ‘Choosing between a professional and an academic qualification is a significant dilemma for many students. This new route offers a great career launchpad for those who want to do both at the same time.

‘University of London is a world-renowned university with a global reach and values that mirror ours. This new route supports our efforts to increase inclusion and opportunity in the accountancy profession, and to bridge the accountancy skills gap that exists in many countries.’

Dr Sky Zheng, Executive Director of University of London Worldwide, said: ‘We have a longstanding commitment to innovating the way we provide accessible, quality, distance education to students around the world. This includes providing courses that allow students to choose the best learning experience to suit them and their needs, whether professional or academic.

‘This BSc programme, delivered in collaboration with ACCA, gives students the best of both worlds - gaining both credentials simultaneously to improve their career prospects in global accountancy. We look forward to helping develop the next generation of qualified professionals who can meet the evolving demands of the business world.’

The BSc (Hons) Professional Accountancy builds on an existing collaboration between the two bodies under which ACCA members and affiliates have the opportunity to attain an MSc in Professional Accountancy.

Notes:

This collaboration represents the coming together of two world-class brands. The University of London is a leading provider of digital and blended education, offering degrees in partnership with their seventeen Federation partners to around 40,000 students in 190 countries. ACCA supports a diverse community of over 252,500 members and 526,000 future members (students) in 180 countries. There is great mission alignment between both organisations in delivering access to education and delivering social good.

Benefits for ACCA students include:

The opportunity to complete an accountancy degree programme from a world-renowned university.

The ability to complete an academic and a professional qualification simultaneously whilst studying for the ACCA Qualification.

Flexibility to study for a University of London degree programme from anywhere in the world with ACCA.

The BSc (Hons) Professional Accountancy Top Up can be achieved in a minimum of 12 months. Students have up to three years to complete the programme to enable flexibility for students to progress as a speed that suits them.

Applicants for the BSc will need to have completed seven of their ACCA Applied Knowledge and Applied Skills papers - they will then complete two modules with the University of London, aligned to ACCA’s Performance Management and Financial Management papers. In addition, the students will complete a Project module that will allow them to graduate with the BSc and support them on their journey towards ACCA membership as they progress to the Strategic Professional papers.

This ground-breaking collaboration began in 2015 and meant that ACCA was the first accountancy body to join with a university to enable students worldwide to gain a Master's degree and a professional accountancy qualification at the same time. The Master’s in Professional Accountancy now provides ACCA affiliates and members with the opportunity to use their professional qualification as credit towards gaining a postgraduate qualification. The close and established collaboration that exists between University of London and ACCA will now deliver benefits for undergraduate education through the BSc (Hons) Professional Accountancy.

About ACCA

We are ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), a globally recognised professional accountancy body providing qualifications and advancing standards in accountancy worldwide.

Founded in 1904 to widen access to the accountancy profession, we’ve long championed inclusion and today proudly support a diverse community of over 252,500 members and 526,000 future members in 180 countries.

Our forward-looking qualifications, continuous learning and insights are respected and valued by employers in every sector. They equip individuals with the business and finance expertise and ethical judgment to create, protect, and report the sustainable value delivered by organisations and economies.

Guided by our purpose and values, our ambition is to lead the accountancy profession for a changed world. Partnering with policymakers, standard setters, the donor community, educators and other accountancy bodies, we’re strengthening and building a profession that drives a sustainable future for all.

Find out more at: www.accaglobal.com

About University of London

Although proudly rooted in London, our community and impact are global.

The University of London is a world-leading university with around 40,000 students studying across more than 190 countries.

We are a national leader in the humanities, and we promote their value to society and the economy through knowledge creation and exchange.

We are also a federation of 17 esteemed higher education institutions, with collaboration at the heart of our ethos.

The University of London was founded in 1836 to promote access to higher education. We pioneered distance learning across the globe. We were the first University in the world to admit students regardless of their gender, race or religion. In 1878 we were the first UK university to award degrees to women. Improving access and equality of opportunity remains our mission to this day. Read more about our history.