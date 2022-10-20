ISTANBUL – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) won the ‘Excellence in Supporting Digital Transformation in the Arab Region’ award presented by the World Union of Arab Bankers (WUAB) in Lebanon.

The award was announced during a ceremony organized by the Union in Istanbul in the presence of a host of Arab Banks’ representatives.

On this occasion, WUAB Secretary General, Dr. Wissam Fattouh, stated that the selection of TAG.Global for this year’s award is attributed to the role it plays in supporting and embracing digital transformation. That is in addition to its relentless efforts in launching several initiatives in this field under the patronage of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global.

For his part, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh praised the role WUAB plays in supporting and advancing the Arab banking sector, noting that cooperation and joint activities between TAG.Global and the Union will carry on to serve Arab banks at all levels. He also referred to the newly-developed unified Arab manual; the first-of-its-kind anti-money laundering scheme saying that this instrument would be soon released and available in partnership with the Union.

It should be noted that Mr. Salem Al-Ouri, Executive Director of Qualification and Education Programs at TAG.Global, has received the award on behalf of Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh.

The World Union of Arab Bankers (WUAB) is the largest financial and banking union in the Arab region, founded in Lebanon as an umbrella for Arab banks. It aims at strengthening interbank collaboration to drive the banking growth process and to support economic development. It includes more than 320 Arab banking and financial institutions.

-Ends-