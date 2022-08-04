AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) has signed an agreement with Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) to cooperate in the provision of TAG.Global’s professional services.

The agreement was signed by HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global, and HE Dr. Hussein Al Shebli, JHCO secretary-general.

During the signing ceremony, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his pride in providing TAG.Global’s services to such a highly-reputable national institutions that contributes to improving the concept of solidarity at the national, Arab, Islamic, and international levels.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh commended the important role that JHCO plays in partnering with the private sector to create appropriate opportunities for decent life for the youth through the establishment of development projects and programs.

For his part, Dr. Al-Shebli praised TAG.Global’s leading role in various professional fields especially in the provision of auditing, intellectual property, consulting, educational, training and digital transformation services.

Dr. Shebli, further, expressed JHCO’s pride in cooperating with TAG.Global in a number of advanced and distinctive services provided by TAG.Global at the Arab region level.

Accordingly, the two parties agreed on implementing training and building capacity programs for JHCO’s target associations, in addition to presenting proposals for small and medium-sized projects that help the youth across the Kingdom’s governorates and to submit these proposals to non-profit international organizations to grant them the required funding.

The two sides also agreed on accrediting Talal Abu-Ghazaleh International Diploma in IT Skills (TAG-DIT) as a training program that teaches master computer skills. The also agreed to collaborate in organizing and conducting specialized training courses on intellectual property for participants who have previously attended SMEs courses offered by Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Academy for Capacity Building. This aims at raising awareness on the importance of intellectual property and licensing of projects and registrations of inventions, as well as marketing products of startups and entrepreneurial projects attributed to their impact on economic development.

The cooperation also includes the implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (TAG ERP) electronic solution system and the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for E-Archiving and Automation System at the JHCO premises, as well as training its cadres on using such systems. That is in addition to applying the TAG ERP system for projects supported by theJHCO for better monitoring and workflow tracking without the need for field visits.

