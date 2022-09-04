AMMAN - Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has signed an agreement with the Iraqi “Al Hassnawi Company Trading and General Contracting, Agricultural and Livestock Production, Real Estate and Industrial Investments Ltd” to establish a new factory for TAGTech’s technological products in Iraq.

The signing ceremony was patronized by HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global, but the agreement was signed by Mr. Ala Zarour, TAGTech technical executive director, and Mr. Adil Okab, Al Hassnawi general manager.

During the signing ceremony, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh stated that the Organization is honored to sign the agreement with Al Hassnawi Company to establish TAGTech’s new factory in Iraq for manufacturing technological products especially after the success it achieved at its three factories in China, Egypt and Jordan.

He went on to say that, “TAG.Global established and launched this industry from China, providing our cadres with technological and the technical expertise, as well as the operating system’s technology, until we reached the stage of manufacturing and marketing our products independently by the Organization; thus placing us as the first Arab company that joined the world's major corporations that manufacture technology products. We, at TAGTech, are keen to make this technology available in Iraq similar to what has been achieved in Egypt and Jordan.”

For his part, Mr. Okab expressed his pride in cooperating with Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh, confirming his confidence in the success of this factory due to the level of success and achievements of TAG.Global and TAGTech factories.

It is worth mentioning that the two parties agreed on cooperating in manufacturing, producing and marketing TAGTech technological devices under the slogan (Made in Iraq). The agreement also aims at collaborating in manufacturing and producing technological devices for the development of the local community by supporting high-quality domestic industry that correspond to imported devices at the lowest cost.