AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Academy for Capacity Building (TAG-Academy), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has signed an agreement with Q-Training & Educational Development Company to cooperate on the provision of training and capacity building services. The agreement was signed by TAG-Academy Executive Director, Mr. Yousef Al-Rawas, and the Chairman of Q Company, Mr. Maher Al Shawabkeh.

During the signing ceremony, Mr. Al-Rawas affirmed TAG.Global’s willingness to maintain cooperation with the aim of serving the local and Arab society, as well as enhancing youth skills to achieve their goals and meet the objectives of their businesses and companies.

For his part, Mr. Al-Shawabkeh expressed his pride in collaborating with TAG.Global, adding that such cooperation effectively contributes to improving the skills of students in the labor market. He praised TAG-Academy’s significant role in building youth capacities in the Arab region.

According to the agreement, the two parties agreed to form a joint working group to collaborate on the provision of several professional services, including the implementation of training programs, participation in project implementation related to training tenders, in addition to the exchange of trainers for sharing knowledge and experiences. That is in addition to issuing Q-training certificates to be approved by TAG-Academy.

Moreover, the two parties discussed topics related to the necessary infrastructure, tools, and applications for training and capacity-building services. This is in order to enable trainees, academics and students to sharpen their skills, and successfully translate training into results that effectively improve their career path.

