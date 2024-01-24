Abu Dhabi-UAE: Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute (TII) and ASPIRE today announced a Proof-of-Concept (PoC) agreement with Maqta Gateway, part of AD Ports Group’s Digital Cluster. The entities will work together to steer a series of cutting-edge AI and robotics, projects in the terrestrial, aerial, and marine streams to generate bespoke solutions and applications.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Ray O. Johnson, CEO of the Technology Innovation Institute, Stephane Timpano, CEO of ASPIRE, and Dr. Noura Al Dhaheri, CEO of Digital Cluster and CEO of Maqta Gateway, AD Ports Group.

The synergy encompasses projects related to unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and the movement of general cargo of all shapes and dimensions, a concept not yet implemented in this industry. In addition, the projects include autonomous watercraft (water taxis) to transport passengers in Abu Dhabi city to neighboring islands

The bespoke solutions, based on computer vision, communication, , sensors, and Lidar technology, will seamlessly integrate into AD Ports Group’s existing infrastructure, enhancing productivity while significantly reducing costs and time taken to complete these substantial tasks.

TII and ASPIRE, both part of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), are mandated to collaborate closely with Maqta Gateway to identify potential technologies and targeted solutions to advance Abu Dhabi’s supply chain networks.



Speaking on the agreement, Dr. Ray O. Johnson, CEO of the Technology Innovation Institute, said: “We are thrilled to embark on this journey alongside Maqta Gateway as we endeavor to transform trade and logistics through the integration of cutting-edge technologies. By boldly advancing the frontiers of Autonomous Systems, and AI for Robotics, we are committed to enhancing efficiency and setting new benchmarks for sustainability and innovation. These Proof-of-Concept projects enable us to leapfrog to the age of 4IR technologies. We look forward to their transformative impact on the global landscape.”

Dr. Noura Al Dhaheri, CEO of Digital Cluster and CEO of Maqta Gateway, AD Ports Group commented: “Technological innovation and ingenuity play a tremendous role in shaping the future of trade and logistics. Our partnership with TII and ASPIRE will accelerate the growth of emerging technologies and exemplify our shared vision for autonomous transportation and warehouse operations. In line with the vision of the wise leadership, together, we will lead the way in redefining the trade and supply chain industry – helping to shape a future where technology transforms the way goods and services move while also improving the quality of life for our communities and businesses.”

Stephane Timpano, CEO of ASPIRE, said: ““Abu Dhabi is becoming one of the world's smartest cities, embedding cutting-edge technology at the heart of the city’s trade, logistics, and transport. This partnership is an exciting step in connecting the R&D community with key customers and growing the ecosystem for advance technology solutions. We are excited about supporting Maqta Gateway and AD Port Group’s operations and helping them solve critical business challenges.”

For media information, please contact: Comms@atrc.gov.ae

AD Ports Group Media Office

Email: media@adports.ae

About AD Ports Group:

Established in 2006, AD Ports Group today serves as one of the world’s premier facilitators of logistics, industry, and trade, as well as a bridge linking Abu Dhabi to the world. Listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: ADPORTS), AD Ports Group’s vertically integrated business approach has proven instrumental in driving the emirate’s economic development over the past decade.

Operating several clusters covering Ports, Economic Cities & Free Zones, Maritime & Shipping, Logistics, and Digital, AD Ports Group’s portfolio comprises 30+ ports and terminals, and more than 550 square kilometres of economic zones within KEZAD Group, the largest integrated trade, logistics, and industrial business grouping in the Middle East.

AD Ports Group is rated A+ by S&P and A+ Outlook Stable by Fitch.

For more information, please visit: adportsgroup.com

Follow AD Ports Group on:

• LinkedIn: Linkedin.com/company/adportsgroup

• Instagram: Instagram.com/adportsgroup

• Facebook: Facebook.com/adportsgroup

• X: X.com/adportsgroup

• YouTube: Youtube.com/c/adportsgroup

• Tiktok: tiktok.com/@adportsgroup

About Technology Innovation Institute:

Technology Innovation Institute (TII) is the dedicated applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). TII is a pioneering global research and development center that focuses on applied research and new-age technology capabilities. The Institute has 10 dedicated research centers in advanced materials, autonomous robotics, cryptography, AI and digital science, directed energy, quantum, secure systems, propulsion and space, biotechnology, and renewable and sustainable energy. By working with exceptional talent, universities, research institutions and industry partners from all over the world, TII connects an intellectual community and contributes to building an R&D ecosystem that reinforces the status of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global hub for innovation.

For more information, visit https://www.tii.ae/



Connect with us on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tiiuae/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TIIuae

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tiiuae/



For media enquiries, please contact:

Technology Innovation Institute

comms@atrc.gov.ae

