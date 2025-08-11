Abu Dhabi, UAE: Marsana East Beach on Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi’s first night swimming beach, has almost doubled in length to meet the phenomenal public response since opening at the beginning of July.

The beach has welcomed an increasing number of evening visitors in its first month, taking up the chance to enjoy the sea after sunset and an evening cool-off from the heat of summer.

To meet demand, the length of beach available at night has now increased from around 140 metres to 260 metres, adding an extra 120 metres of swimmable shore, with the number of lifeguards, security personnel and lights all increased.

The beach remains open until 10pm on weekdays and until midnight on weekends. On Saturday’s the popular DJ will continue, while an exciting fire show has been added from the beginning of August to further enhance the experience.

The night beach adds a new dimension to Hudayriyat Island’s growing reputation as Abu Dhabi’s leading year-round destination for sport and leisure. Visitors can take a refreshing dip in the floodlit waves under the careful supervision of trained lifeguards, while those who prefer to stay on the sand can unwind on plush sun loungers along the shoreline. Other comforts include complimentary towels and mini coolers stocked with chilled water.

For those craving a bite, a seamless dining experience awaits. Visitors can order food and drinks on demand from Marsana’s cafés and restaurants using a convenient QR code, with eight participating outlets delivering directly to their beachside spot via the pick-up station on the beach. Another seven outlets offer dine-in options.

With longer evening hours, family-friendly programming, seasonal offers and themed dining promotions, Marsana has quickly established itself among the capital’s favourite evening hangouts. Now offering even more beach to enjoy, it makes the ideal waterfront escape on a hot summer night.

For more information, please visit hudayriyatisland.ae

About Hudayriyat Island:

Hudayriyat Island is Abu Dhabi’s leading leisure and sports destination developed by Modon that features a wide range of world-class sports facilities, catering to the needs of professional and amateur athletes. Hudayriyat Island hosts a variety of prestigious sporting events and activities that provide unforgettable experiences for all sports lovers.

About Modon:

Modon is an international holding company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). We are at the forefront of urban innovation, creating iconic designs and experiences that continually surpass expectations. Our primary business sectors include real estate, hospitality, asset management, investments, events, and tourism. Our goal is to deliver long-term, sustainable value, laying the foundations for intelligent, connected living.

