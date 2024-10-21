UAE, Abu Dhabi: In recognition of its academic excellence, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has advanced 11 places in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Arab Region University Rankings 2025, now ranking 12th regionally out of 246 institutions across 20 MENA countries.

The 2025 QS Arab Region University Rankings recognized ADU’s remarkable achievements across several metrics, ranking the university sixth in the International Faculty Ratio and 14th in the International Student Ratio, reflecting its global outlook and commitment to fostering a diverse academic environment. ADU also climbed four positions in the research papers per faculty metric, securing 13th in the Arab region while improving its ranking in Employer Reputation, rising four places to 14th place, reflecting ADU’s continued progress in academic and research excellence.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “Under the guidance of our wise leadership, we are committed to enhancing the UAE’s educational landscape by integrating innovation and research within our academic curriculum. We are honored to be ranked among the top 20 Arab universities, which serves as a testament to the dedication of our faculty and staff in elevating ADU’s offerings and programs. At ADU, we provide our students with state-of-the-art facilities and innovative tools, empowering them to advance their knowledge and thrive in their future careers. This is in line with the UAE’s 2030 Education Strategy, which aims to establish the highest scientific and professional education standards to serve the nation’s future generations.”

Recently, the university’s College of Business was re-accredited by the European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) reflecting its continued commitment to setting global standards for excellence in business education. This accreditation ensures that ADU’s graduates are well-equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in an ever-evolving economy, both nationally and internationally.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves around 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, ADU ranks 191 globally. Additionally, it ranks second in the UAE and 172nd globally for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive performance in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 89th place in the prestigious THE Asia University Rankings 2024 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in 501 globally, according to the 2025 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

