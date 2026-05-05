Abu Dhabi, UAE – Strengthening its position as a key contributor to the UAE’s innovation ecosystem, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) engages with industry leaders, government entities, and investors through a dynamic showcase of innovation-driven, commercialization-ready projects developed by its students and faculty at Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) 2026. Through its innovation arm ADU Innovate, the university is presenting advanced technological solutions that are aligned with the UAE’s priorities in the fields of robotics, smart systems, quantum computing and sustainability.

Building on its objective to bridge academia with industry and accelerate the transition of research into real-world application, ADU’s pavilion continues to attract significant engagement from stakeholders across the public and private sectors, with live demonstrations offering hands-on insight into the scalability and real-world applications of its projects.

Prof. Montasir Qasymeh, Associate Provost for Research, Innovation, and Academic Development at Abu Dhabi University, said: “Through our participation in Make it in the Emirates, we are demonstrating how innovation at Abu Dhabi University translates into practical, industry-relevant solutions. Our research-backed initiatives reflect the importance of strengthening collaboration between academia and industry to accelerate technological advancement, deepen industrial value chains and support national economic security and long-term growth. Through ADU Innovate, we continue to empower our students and researchers to develop solutions that strengthen the UAE’s position as a global leader in advanced manufacturing and technological innovation.”

Among the key innovations showcased is Q1RAM, a quantum main memory system designed to enhance processing efficiency in quantum computing environments, enabling applications across artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and large-scale data processing. The university is also presenting AMAL X, an AI-powered lower-limb exoskeleton supporting stroke rehabilitation through adaptive, clinically grounded mobility assistance.

Further highlights include a solar-powered atmospheric water harvesting system, offering a sustainable solution to water scarcity in arid environments, and a multi-floor autonomous delivery system, designed to optimize logistics within complex building infrastructures using smart navigation and computer vision technologies. Complementing these is a custom-built desktop flight training device, providing engineering students with an advanced, immersive simulation environment for aviation training and research.

Students are playing a central role in presenting and demonstrating these projects, reflecting ADU’s commitment to experiential learning and its focus on equipping graduates with industry-relevant skills. Their direct engagement with stakeholders at MIITE provides a platform to exchange ideas, explore commercialization opportunities, and contribute to addressing real-world challenges.

The university’s participation aligns with national priorities, including the UAE Industrial Strategy (Operation 300bn), by supporting the development of advanced technologies, strengthening local innovation capabilities, and accelerating the transition from research to market-ready solutions.

Meet the ADU students, faculty and leadership team in Hall C9, Stand 147, to learn more about the university’s vision for driving research-backed innovation locally and globally.

About Abu Dhabi University

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves over 10,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts, education, social sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 65 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, ADU ranks in the top 250 globally. Additionally, it ranks second in the UAE and 75th globally for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive performance in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University ranked 91st in the prestigious THE Asia University Rankings 2026 and was ranked third in the UAE for graduate employability as per the 2026 Global Employability University Ranking.

Parallelly, ADU ranks 391 globally, according to the 2026 edition of the QS World University Rankings, advancing 110 places and 5th in the UAE, up 2 positions from the previous year.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

Media Contacts

Weber Shandwick for Abu Dhabi University

Reem Al Taie rtaie@webershandwick.com