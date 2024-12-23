Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi University (ADU), ranked among the top 200 universities globally in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bank of China (BOC), one of the world’s largest financial institutions. The strategic partnership is set to enhance students’ skills and knowledge in finance and marketing while fostering innovation and cross-border collaboration.

The MoU was signed during the ‘2nd International Conference on Advancing Sustainable Futures 2024’ (ICASF ‘24) by Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU and Mr. Wei Zhiyu, Vice President of Bank of China, Dubai Branch, in the presence of senior representatives from both institutions.

Through this partnership, ADU and BOC seek to provide students with hands-on experiences through internships, joint research and practical training programs. Both parties will host seminars and conferences to promote higher education, research, as well as the exchange of knowledge through collaborative academic and professional programs. The collaboration aims to create platforms for innovations, equipping students, faculty and researchers with tools to thrive in an interconnected global economy.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “We are honored to collaborate with the Bank of China (BOC), a global leader in financial services. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to drive academic excellence and innovation globally. By working together, we aim to empower our students to navigate and excel in a rapidly evolving global workforce. Through initiatives like these, ADU continues to contribute to the UAE’s transition to a knowledge-based economy while preparing future leaders to inspire and lead positive change.”

The Bank of China (BOC) plays a crucial role in advancing cross-border trade, investment and sustainable growth initiatives worldwide. This collaboration reflects the university’s steadfast dedication to building national and international collaborations, ensuring its students, faculty and researchers have access to transformative educational and professional opportunities.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region's leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government's National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves around 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines, including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, and offers a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, ADU ranks 191st globally, fourth in the UAE, and 172nd globally for research quality, and is among the top three universities in the UAE, holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University's Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University performs impressively in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 89th in the prestigious THE Asia Rankings 2024 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

In addition, ADU ranks 501st globally and 12th regionally, according to the 2025 edition of the QS World University Ranking and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

