Abu Dhabi University brings expert knowledge, youth voices, and future-ready skillsets to the world’s largest media gathering

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) will participate in the BRIDGE Summit 2025, the world’s largest and most influential media gathering happening in Abu Dhabi between 8 to 10 December. ADU experts will join global leaders, innovators, and storytellers in shaping conversations around the future of media, responsible journalism, and technological innovation in the rapidly evolving media ecosystem of the UAE, supporting the emirate’s mission to develop world-leading creative talent. ADU will also feature Abu Dhabi Gaming (AD Gaming) as part of its booth, highlighting the university’s focus on creativity, technology, and digital innovation.

The university’s faculty, leaders and students will actively contribute to panels and interactive sessions to bridge the gap between education, innovation and real-world application. One such session on the topic of The Future of Academic Media: What Skills Matter Most Today? will be led by ADU’s Executive Director of Marketing, Bassam Mura, at Viory’s booth on 10 December and will aim to engage industry and academic experts on preparing students for dynamic careers in digital storytelling, AI-driven content creation and immersive media.

Complementing this, ADU students will participate in globally streamed interactive discussions, offering youth perspectives on innovation, media ethics, emerging technologies and unconventional career pathways in the creative industries, ensuring the voices of the region’s young creators are heard on a world stage. They will also benefit from daily masterclasses and workshops offered through a partnership with Edrak Media, giving students hands-on access to industry-led learning throughout the summit.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said, “BRIDGE 2025 not only reflects Abu Dhabi’s growing role in shaping the future of media, it gives our students direct access to the global experts transforming it today. By connecting our faculty and students with world-class experts, we are contributing to a collaborative ecosystem that equips future media professionals to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape.”

The university also joins as a partner of the Global South Video News Awards, organized by Viory on 9 December. Celebrating powerful storytelling from across the Global South, the awards honor journalists who bring authentic perspectives to the global stage. This partnership reflects ADU’s role in developing future media professionals and connecting students with real-world opportunities in journalism and digital content creation.

With Abu Dhabi hosting high-profile events such as BRIDGE 2025, the emirate continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for knowledge and innovation. ADU’s participation at this global forum reinforces this vision, cementing its role as a catalyst for media innovation and a leader in developing the region’s creative and digital communications workforce, while fostering collaborations that deliver impact both locally and globally.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves over 9000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts, education, social sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 65 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, ADU ranks in the top 250 globally. Additionally, it ranks second in the UAE and 75th globally for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive performance in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University jumped to 70th place in the prestigious THE Asia University Rankings 2025 and was ranked third in the UAE for graduate employability as per the 2026 Global Employability University Ranking

Parallelly, ADU ranks 391 globally, according to the 2026 edition of the QS World University Rankings, advancing 110 places and 5th in the UAE, up 2 positions from the previous year.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

