UAE, Abu Dhabi: In line with Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) commitment to invest in scientific research opportunities that foster innovation and creative thinking among faculty and students, ADU and Dakila Research Social Sciences UAE (DRSS), a conglomerate of 19 Brazilian companies from different sectors, among them, Associação Dakila Pesquisas, whose purpose is to promote economic and social development, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further advance students’ knowledge in research and technology.



Through this MoU, ADU’s College of Engineering and DRSS seek to establish an advanced superconductivity research laboratory to allow the college students and faculty to work on experimental tasks that aim to advance and discover new developments in science. In addition to working on the development of quantum devices that will benefit the broader community in the field of advanced and deep technologies.



In the presence of Dr. Ali Saeed Bin Harmal Aldhaheri, ADU Chairman and Mr. Otávio Augusto Teixeira dos Reis, Director of Research and Development at DRSS, the MoU was signed by Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, Dr. Hamdi Mustafa Sheibani, Dean of the College of Engineering at ADU and Mr. Alan Oliveira Chief Operating Officer of DRSS.



The laboratory that both parties are planning to establish will be equipped with high-quality tools that will be led by Professor Montasir Qasymeh of Electrical Engineering at ADU and experts from Brazil. The conducted research projects will include cutting-edge technologies such as room-temperature superconducting materials and their industrial applications.



ADU’s faculty and students and DRSS members will work hand-in-hand to develop technologies such as practical superconducting computing devices, superconducting storage units, and electromagnetic insulating structures, among others, that offer novel electromagnetic and electronic devices. Additionally, DRSS will provide ADU students and faculty members with the necessary research experience and technical know-how and engage them with several research projects to expand their knowledge in the field of innovation and research.



Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “We are delighted to work with a prestigious partner such as Dakila Research Social Sciences. We continue to work hand-in-hand with our strategic partners to provide our students with a unique cross-learning experience to prepare them for the future career market. Through this collaboration, we aim to promote the academic and professional engagement of our faculty, staff and students with the professionals at DRSS in the field of research social sciences.”



Mr. Alan Fernandes, CEO of Dakila Emirates, said: “We at Dakila Company are confident that our collaboration with Abu Dhabi University will pave the way for many advances and findings that will elevate humankind and benefit our communities. For instance, we envisage launching research projects and utilizing state-of-the-art equipment to work towards realizing quantum technologies to achieve unprecedented benefits for humanity. We plan to intensify our efforts to brand a success story out of collaboration with Abu Dhabi University.”



Ms. Gabriela Pache, CSO of Dakila Emirates, said: This partnership means finding many solutions and development for all humanity, having the opportunity to offer technology as comfort and well-being for each one of us, and always bringing with us the principles and commitment to raising human consciousness. Magic is built with a lot of work, planning, creativity, and of course with good partners.”



ADU’s College of Engineering is the largest engineering college in the UAE. It offers a range of engineering and technology programs at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels, with new and innovative programs being integrated regularly to meet the global development of the field.



For more information about ADU's programs, visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/study/programs/program-finder



About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.



Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain, the University serves over 7,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.



According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research influence and citations, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s College of Business as the number one best college in the UAE.



The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 58th position globally among the world's best universities under 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Ranking and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the THE Rankings.



Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.



ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving.



The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).



To know more about ADU, follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.



