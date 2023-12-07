Abu Dhabi – With a visionary stride towards bridging health and leisure, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) joins hands with Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, in the official signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This symbolic agreement signifies a shared ambition: to synergise sports, health, and immersive leisure, ensuring that every experience not only entertains but also enriches wellbeing.

To promote wellbeing and healthy lifestyle within the community, His Excellency Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of ADSC, and Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, climbed the tallest wall in CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi to signify the start of this partnership, which is rooted in the principles of the UAE Sports Strategy and resonates with the aspirations of the happiness survey.

His Excellency Aref Al Awani expressed, “With Miral on board, the Abu Dhabi 360 programme will embark on new avenues. As we navigate the intersections of sport, health, and leisure, we envisage creating experiences that resonate with every member of our community. We're charting a course where every interaction, from adrenaline-packed theme parks to serene hospitality settings, underscores a commitment to health, wellbeing, and boundless enjoyment.”

Echoing His Excellency’s sentiments, Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi further stated, "Our long-standing partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council has been instrumental in establishing Yas Island as a global sports destination. Through this partnership, we are committed to instilling and encouraging health and wellbeing throughout the community on Yas Island as part of our CSR programme and are excited to be contributing to the development of an active and healthy Abu Dhabi.”

At the heart of this MoU is the commitment to permeate Yas Island’s experiences with the principles of the Abu Dhabi 360 programme, aiming to establish wellbeing as an integral aspect of leisure and entertainment in the capital.

About Abu Dhabi 360

Abu Dhabi 360 is an evidence-based programme dedicated to helping every person in the community achieve whole-person wellness through a personal, attainable journey that redefines health and fitness. Rather than physical fitness or the absence of disease, Abu Dhabi 360 defines health as a 360-degree balance of every aspect of wellness: physical, mental, and social.

Abu Dhabi 360 is supported by an app that provides personalised guidance, encouragement, movement tracking, challenges, recipes, and other resources that will help users set and meet their nutrition, mental health, social, and personal fitness goals. Abu Dhabi 360 will also host events and activations that will integrate with the app while evolving to reflect the voice of the community.

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s goals for Abu Dhabi 360, a key pillar of its sports strategy, are driven by the government’s vision to become happier, healthier, and more sustainable. Find your 360 today by downloading the app at www.MyAbuDhabi360.ae and following us at @MyAbuDhabi360.

About Miral

Miral Group is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realization of the Emirate’s tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral’s portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina, and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE’s largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and a Harry Potter themed land within Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Miral Group encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas and hospitality properties across Yas Island.

For more information, visit www.miral.ae.