ADSB and ASRY aim to collaborate on developing naval auxiliary vessels, port crafts

Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE Group entity Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) the region’s leader in the design, construction, repair, maintenance, refit and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (ASRY), the Arabian Gulf's leading maritime repair and fabrication facility based in Bahrain. The two entities will work together to build new naval auxiliary vessels and port crafts and constitute a joint committee to assess the feasibility of each project.

Witnessed by Shaikh Mohamed bin Rashed AlKhalifa, Deputy CEO of ASRY, Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director & CEO of EDGE, and Omar Al Zaabi, President – Trading & Mission Support, EDGE, the MoU was signed by David Massey, CEO of ADSB and Dr Ahmed Al Abri, CEO of ASRY at the Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) Abu Dhabi 2025, underway at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) until 21 February.

Speaking on the partnership, David Massey said: “This MoU marks a significant step in strengthening collaboration within the region’s maritime industry. By combining ADSB’s expertise in naval vessel design and construction with ASRY’s renowned repair and maintenance capabilities, we aim to deliver world-class solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Dr Ahmed Al Abri said: “We are delighted to partner with ADSB, a leader in the production of naval and commercial vessels. This agreement reflects our shared vision to leverage our complementary strengths to explore new opportunities in naval auxiliary vessels and port craft projects, further advancing the sovereign capabilities of the region’s maritime sector.”

Attendees visiting NAVDEX 2025 can witness ADSB’s portfolio of products and services firsthand at Stand B-022, and at the dock-edge area at ADNEC until 21 February 2025.

-Ends-

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.ae

For media enquiries, please contact:

EDGE Group Press Office

media@edgegroup.ae

About ADSB

Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) is the regional leader in the new build, repair, maintenance, refit and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, and runs one of the most advanced shipyards in the region with a successful track record spanning almost a quarter of a century. Part of the Platforms & Systems cluster of EDGE, ADSB plays a key role in increasing the UAE’s naval defence capabilities and in keeping the UAE’s maritime fleet in prime operational condition. The company is also involved in the civilian energy sector, providing fabrication, maintenance and refurbishment services for static offshore energy infrastructure. As an ambitious market leader, ADSB is striving to make a global impact and shape the future of the industry by delivering innovative and dependable solutions that bring added value to clients and other stakeholders, both military and civilian.

For more information, please visit adsb.ae/

About ASRY

ASRY is the Arabian Gulf’s most experienced maritime repair and fabrication facility, where it was founded in 1977 in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Its leading range of facilities includes a 500 K dwt dry-dock, two floating docks of 252m and 227m in length, 15 repair berths with a total length of approximately 5,000m, twin 255m slipways, and a full range of workshops and service centers. ASRY’s operates in four sectors – Ship Repair & Conversion, Rig Repair & Conversion, Naval Repair & Conversion, and Fabrication & Engineering– which combined cover all types of vessel repair including jack-up rigs and other offshore assets, as well as fabrication of onshore and offshore industrial components.