Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority signed a service level agreement to enhance cooperation between the two organisations across different areas, including digital connectivity and data exchange. The primary objective of this collaboration is to elevate service excellence and improve the overall customer experience for Emiratis.

Within the framework of this agreement, the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange will conduct joint projects to strengthen digital connectivity. This will streamline the processes used for accessing data of Emirati investors on ADX who benefit from Abu Dhabi Housing programs with increased efficiency and adherence to the highest data security standards.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, said: Our collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority emphasizes our commitment to enhancing connectivity among national entities in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. This agreement aims to enhance services for Emirati Nationals, facilitating efficient data sharing and maintaining common standards of openness and confidentiality. This collaboration extends beyond the agreement signing, fostering ongoing engagement with government entities and ultimately benefiting investors through strengthened cooperation.

His Excellency Ahmed Badr Al Qubaisi, Executive Director of the Housing Benefits Allocation Sector of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said, “This agreement aligns with the mandate and core objectives of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority. It emphasises our commitment to collaborating with the relevant authorities in Abu Dhabi and maintaining a centralised database that links these entities, ensuring the confidentiality and security of the information, ultimately providing the best customer experience for UAE nationals.”

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on November 15, 2000, by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On March 17, 2020, ADX was converted from a "Public Entity" to a "Public Joint Stock Company PJSC" pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi's diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities; including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE "Towards the next 50" agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE's strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high value-added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.

