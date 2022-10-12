Supporting Golden Visa applications in Abu Dhabi when purchasing property valued at over AED 2 million

Offers include priority registration at select schools affiliated with Aldar Academies, and benefits from Darna programme

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Residents Office, part of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), announced the signing of a strategic agreement with Aldar Properties PJSC, the leading company in property development, management, and investment in Abu Dhabi, for the purpose of enhancing the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa’s services and offerings.

As per the agreement, the Abu Dhabi Residents Office and Aldar Properties are working on developing a joint strategy to promote the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, its portfolio of real estate projects, and to identify opportunities to support investors and talent.

The Abu Dhabi Residents Office will support clients of Aldar when applying for a Golden Visa upon purchasing a property valued at more than AED 2 million from the wide range of options available through Aldar’s projects, such as Yas Acres, Mayan, Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences, and more.

The agreement also provides residents with Golden Visas in Abu Dhabi with a 2% discount when purchasing select properties directly from Aldar, as well as exclusive priority registration at certain schools affiliated with Aldar Academies, in addition to benefiting from the Darna loyalty program.

In addition, the two sides will launch joint activities to promote Golden Visas in Abu Dhabi and other initiatives related to attracting and retaining talents in the Emirate, which is driven by their mutual commitment to attracting skilled and talented individuals and retaining them.

His Excellency Hareb Al Mheiri, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Residents Office said: "This agreement aligns with the Office’s strategic goals that seek to facilitate the affairs of Abu Dhabi residents, by helping them to settle and integrate into society and developing a number of smart services and benefits that enhance their lifestyle. This partnership will also affirm our efforts to attract top talents from across the world to the Emirate, which is one of the world’s most preferable cities to live and work.

This agreement further enhances Abu Dhabi’s attractive position as an investment hub, particularly in the real-estate sector which is a vital economic element that influences investors’ trends and plans on the mid and long term.”

The Abu Dhabi Residents Office is committed to promoting Abu Dhabi’s real-estate sector in the various local, regional, and international activities it takes part in, with the most recent of them being the promotional campaign launched by Aldar Properties in Cairo and London. Through this cooperation with Aldar, we will work to augment the reach of the Office’s strategic mission to increase the attractiveness of Abu Dhabi and to attract specialised talents to work, live, and thrive in the Emirate,” Al Mheiri added.

Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Development, said: “As Abu Dhabi’s leading property developer and a key partner for economic growth, Aldar is proud to be part of an initiative that reinforces the UAE’s position as a global destination of choice for residents, investors, entrepreneurs, the business community and talent alike. Since its formation, Aldar has established a wide network of investors, entrepreneurs, and top talent, ensuring it is at the forefront of Abu Dhabi’s growth story and a valuable partner for the Golden Visa programme.”

The UAE Golden Visas are available in Abu Dhabi for foreign investors and top talents from all over the world, providing them with visas for 5-10 years, and this covers scientists, knolwedge professionals and researchers like doctors, specialists, scientists, and inventors. The visa is also available to talented and creative individuals, athletes, owners of startups, and real-estate investors. Those interested in applying for Golden Visas in Abu Dhabi can submit their applications via the Abu Dhabi Residents Office’s website.

As one of Abu Dhabi’s largest private sector employers, with access to extensive domestic and international investors and entrepreneurs, Aldar is well-placed to support ADRO attracting and retaining investors and top talents to the Emirate

Through Aldar initiatives such as Manassah, a regional incubator programme for innovative retail companies, and ScaleUp, an international technology accelerator initiative, the company also has access to some of the world’s most progressive and ground-breaking entrepreneurs. These programmes aim to attract entrepreneurs to invest and set up their businesses in the UAE, and support is being provided by Aldar to put these people forward for the Golden Visa.

Abu Dhabi Residents Office

The Abu Dhabi Residents Office - a division of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development - was established to support the emirate's thriving community of residents. The office is dedicated to facilitating the affairs of the residents in Abu Dhabi and helping them settle in and integrate into a culturally rich society. The office also develops a range of smart services for the residency programmes aimed at attracting global talent, providing guidance and information to all newcomers and residents, as well as developing studies and work agendas that improve the emirate's unique lifestyle. In addition, the office supports residents by contributing to the creation of policies to improve the lifestyle of everyone living in Abu Dhabi, now and in the future.

About Aldar

Aldar Properties PJSC is the leading real estate developer and manager in the UAE with a diversified and sustainable operating model centered around two core businesses: Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of integrated, liveable, and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi’s most desirable destinations, including Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, Al Raha, and Reem Island. It is responsible for developing Aldar’s c. 69 million sqm land bank and includes three businesses: Aldar Projects, which manages Aldar's fee-based development management business including government housing and infrastructure projects; Aldar Ventures, which incubates and nurtures new business opportunities and innovation areas; and Aldar Egypt, the platform focused on developing mixed-use communities in Egypt.

Aldar Investment houses Aldar’s core asset management business comprising over AED 30 billion portfolio of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, hospitality, and logistics segments. Aldar Logistics owns a 70% stake in Abu Dhabi Business Hub which owns a strategically located warehousing, industrial, and office complex in Industrial City Abu Dhabi with a total net lettable area of c. 166,000 sqm. Aldar Investment also manages three core platforms: Aldar Education, Aldar Estates, and Aldar Hospitality and Leisure. Aldar Education includes Aldar’s entire educational portfolio, including Aldar Academies, the leading education group in Abu Dhabi, with 21 schools, over 27,000 students, and a growing network of 3,000 educators from over 100 nationalities, offering a wide range of curriculum and ancillary services such as a Teacher Training Academy. Aldar Estates consolidates Aldar’s Retail Operations alongside existing Residential and Commercial real estate operations within Provis and will further include Community Management under one integrated property management platform. Aldar Hospitality and Leisure looks after Aldar’s portfolio of hotel and leisure assets, which are anchored around Yas Island and Saadiyat, in addition to Ras Al Khaimah. It includes Aldar’s portfolio of 13 hotels, comprising over 4,250 hotel keys and managing operations across golf courses, beach clubs, and marinas.

Aldar’s shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (Stock quote: ALDAR:UH), and is a profitable, cash-generative business that provides recurring revenues, and benefits from a diverse and supportive shareholder base. Aldar operates according to high standards of corporate governance and is committed to operating a long-term and sustainable business in order to provide ongoing value for its shareholders.

Aldar is driven by a vision to be a leading real estate developer and manager in the region by playing a key role in the development of quality, comfortable, desirable destinations that people can live in, work at and visit.

