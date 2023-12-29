Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH) proudly announces a ground-breaking collaboration with Marriott International, signalling a pivotal moment for three of Dubai's distinguished hotels. This strategic alliance marks the commencement of an extraordinary rebranding initiative, solidifying ADNH's commitment to delivering unparalleled hospitality experiences in the region.

Under this enhanced partnership, effective January 1, 2024, ADNH will operate these iconic properties under the esteemed banners of JW Marriott and Autograph Collection Hotels. This transformative rebranding strategy is poised to redefine luxury in Dubai, promising an immersive experience that befits each hotel's unique identity.

The hotels, including JW Marriott Hotel Marina (formerly known as The Address Dubai Marina), Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection (formerly known as Vida Downtown Dubai Hotel), and The Heritage Hotel, Autograph Collection (formerly known as Manzil Downtown Dubai Hotel), are set to undergo this remarkable transformation.

Khalid Anib, CEO of Abu Dhabi National Hotels commented, “We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with Marriott International through this deal, which is in line with our overall strategy and the evolving dynamics of our business model. The JW Marriott and Autograph Collection brands are exciting additions to our diverse and prestigious portfolio.”

Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International, added: "The UAE is our largest market in the Middle East and our success in this market stems from our collaborations with world-class owners and developers such as Abu Dhabi National Hotels. These deals reflect our conversion friendly strategy, and our teams are committed to efficiently transitioning the three properties. With the addition of these hotels, we are excited to further expand our footprint in Dubai where we currently have a portfolio of more than 50 properties.”

This strategic collaboration seeks to elevate Dubai's hospitality sector by harnessing the distinctive strengths of ADNH and Marriott International. The initiative aligns with the vision to offer guests unparalleled luxury experiences, further solidifying Dubai's position as a global travel destination.

As part of the rebranding process, each property will undergo carefully planned enhancements to deliver tailored and world-class experiences. This approach ensures that guests continue to enjoy a seamless and elevated stay while reinforcing the commitment to delivering on-brand experiences and maintaining the highest standards of luxury. This momentous partnership sets the stage for a new era of luxury and excellence in Dubai's hospitality landscape.

About Abu Dhabi National Hotels:

Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH) was founded in 1976 as a hotel owner and asset manager and has evolved into a hospitality group that encompasses hotels, restaurants, destination management services, catering, retail, facilities management, and transportation. Under its Hotels Division, ADNH owns some of the most reputable and recognizable hotels such as The Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal and Park Hyatt Hotel and Villas Abu Dhabi. www.adnh.com/

For any media inquiries, please contact shahenda@houseofcomms.com