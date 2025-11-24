Participants emphasise the importance of integrated management and developing national capabilities to ensure a safe and investment-friendly business environment.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates:As part of its commitment to upholding the highest standards of safety and sustainability, and to discussing global best practices in hazardous materials management, the Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre (ADHMMC), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), held the Abu Dhabi Forum for the Safe Handling of Hazardous Materials – held under the theme: “Together for Safe Handling and a Sustainable Future”.

The forum saw the participation of a distinguished group of representatives from government and private entities, along with experts and specialists in the fields of safety, industry, and the environment. The discussions addressed the latest global practices in hazardous materials management and explored ways to strengthen partnerships between the public and private sectors to ensure a safe and investment-attractive business environment.

The event featured a comprehensive presentation of ADHHMC Management Centre’s strategy, which is built on four key pillars: developing an integrated legislative and regulatory framework for hazardous materials management; enhancing integrated management and coordination among relevant entities; empowering and building specialised national capabilities; and raising institutional maturity and preparedness for emergency response.

His Excellency Khalfan Abdullah Khalfan Al Mansoori, Acting Director General of ADHHMC, affirmed in his address at the forum that organising this event falls within the Centre’s efforts to enhance the safety framework in the emirate of Abu Dhabi and to strengthen partnerships with the private sector. This, he noted, ensures the safe handling of hazardous materials, supports the investment climate, and aligns with the emirate’s directions in public safety and environmental sustainability.

He added: “We believe that collaboration with the private sector is a fundamental pillar in achieving our objectives. Through this forum, we aim to establish a shared understanding of the challenges and opportunities, and to unify efforts towards building a responsible and safe business environment.”

His Excellency Ali Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Director General of the ADCCI, added: “The convening of this forum comes at a time when Abu Dhabi’s economy is witnessing rapid growth and expansion across vital sectors, which necessitates adopting global best practices in hazardous materials management as a key pillar in ensuring business continuity, enhancing corporate competitiveness, and providing a safe and attractive investment environment.”

He added: “The Abu Dhabi Chamber places great importance on issues of safety and sustainability, making them a central focus of its strategies aimed at strengthening the competitiveness of the business environment and reinforcing the emirate’s position as a leading economic hub.”

The organisation of this forum comes as part of a series of strategic initiatives launched by ADHMMC, in collaboration with ADCCI, aimed at strengthening institutional integration and building strategic partnerships that contribute to enhancing the efficiency of the community safety system.

The event concluded with a set of outcomes and recommendations that emphasised the need to develop legislative and regulatory frameworks to keep pace with global best practices, and to enhance cooperation between the public and private sectors to ensure a responsible and safe business environment. It also highlighted the importance of investing in specialised national capacity building and utilising modern technologies in monitoring and management.

Participants further underscored the importance of fostering a culture of safety and sustainability across all sectors, in support of comprehensive development and to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading regional hub in hazardous materials management in line with the highest international standards.