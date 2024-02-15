The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department hosts a student delegation from the Sorbonne University College of Law - Abu Dhabi, with the aim of enriching their theoretical knowledge and linking it with the practical application of law. The students are enabled to closely acquaint themselves with the UAE litigation system, legislative procedures and systems, and the latest laws issued and their role in developing the judicial and court system.

The student visit comes within the framework of the Judicial Department’s efforts to help raising the level of educational institutions outcomes, and to consolidate the country’s competitive position on the global level, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to enhance cooperation with different educational institutions, refine student skills and support creativity, leadership and innovation, thus contributing to the development of a world-class judicial system.

During the visit, the students were introduced to the judicial systems, ADJD different courts, and jurisdictions in the UAE. Besides, similarities and differences between local laws and their comparison with international legislations were reviewed as well, along with the digital services available in Abu Dhabi courts, remote litigation systems, interactive case registration system, and the role they play in facilitating access to justice through smart and innovative methods.

The visit shed light also on the Civil Marriage Law and its effects in Abu Dhabi, which is unique to Abu Dhabi, being the first Arab city to apply civil laws in family matters for expats. The law reflects the wise vision of the leadership and its keenness to develop an integrated and advanced system of services that achieves excellence and global leadership.