The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), has approved the registration of 16 Emirati lawyers on the roll of practicing attorneys, following their successful completion of the training program at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy.

This step supports ongoing efforts to nationalise legal professions and reinforces the pivotal role of national cadres in strengthening the foundations of justice.

During its meeting, chaired by H.E. Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, the Lawyers Affairs Committee also approved the renewal of registration for 12 lawyers whose licences had lapsed for more than two months.

In addition, the committee endorsed the transfer of three lawyers to the non-practicing roll and renewed the registration of two legal representatives for law firms to follow up on administrative and legal procedures.

As part of advancing the professional pathway for legal professionals, the committee reviewed seven diverse applications aimed at facilitating procedural requirements and enhancing the efficiency of regulatory mechanisms regulating lawyers’ work. These measures align with the rapid judicial developments witnessed in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, ensuring seamless legal practice and strengthening enablers for empowering national talent in the legal sector.

On the oversight and quality front, the committee examined three complaints filed against lawyers and took the necessary decisions to ensure compliance with professional practice standards, safeguarding the rights of litigating parties and protecting their legal positions in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.