Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, has announced today that it has launched its first Application Programming Interface (API) developer portal, allowing fintech developers to use ADIB APIs for the purpose of developing their own applications.

The new ADIB API Developer portal will drive Open Banking in the market, allowing fintech developers to build new products that interact seamlessly with ADIB’s platforms. This means that ADIB customers will be able to connect a new world of secure apps and services to their banking easily, including the ability to see accounts held with other providers through their ADIB mobile app.

ADIB's Open Banking API platform follows UK Open Banking standards. It aims to provide a range of data to access, use and share by Third-Party Providers (TPPs) such as payment initiators, account aggregators, and other fintechs to deliver new digital services to meet customer and market expectations. Open Banking also offers customers more control over their financial data. The portal complies with the highest international standards on data privacy, ensuring the security of customers’ personal data.

ADIB API developer platform comes as part of ADIB’s vision to become the world’s most innovative Islamic bank. It fully embraces the opportunities of Open Banking which has the potential to revolutionize the industry and the way that people manage their money and do their banking. ADIB API portal will make it really simple for developers to build services that work seamlessly with ADIB’s platforms, and to deliver even more exceptional customer experiences.

ADIB’s efforts to be at the forefront of banking innovation have been widely recognised. The bank was recently awarded the Best Business Ecosystem Platform in 2021 by The Asian Banker during the Middle East and Africa Transaction Finance and Bank Quality Awards. In recent months the bank has launched Amwali, the UAE’s first digital banking platform designed to empower young people.

-Ends-

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading Islamic bank with more than AED 133 billion in assets that was established in 1997 with its shares traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). Over 1 million customers benefit from its large distribution network of 70 branches and more than 500 ATMs. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides retail, corporate, business, private banking and wealth management solutions. ADIB remains one of the leading banks in the recruitment, development and promotion of local talent. The bank has one of the highest Emiratisation ratios with more than 40 percent of the bank’s workforce being UAE Nationals. ADIB has presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Iraq and Qatar. Named “Best Islamic Bank globally” by The Financial Times’ The Banker publication and Best Bank in the UAE by Forbes, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the world’s first digital Islamic bank for youth and being the first bank in the UAE to enable account opening through facial recognition.

For media information, please visit www.adib.ae or contact:

ADIB

Lamia Khaled Hariz

Head of Public Affairs

Edelman

Simon Hailes

Director of Financial Communications

