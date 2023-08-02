Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, announced today the successful migration of a high percentage of its applications and workloads, including customer-facing platforms and strategic core banking applications, to the Azure Cloud utilising various cloud computing services such as Blockchain, AI, and Data warehouse. This transformation will further enhance the bank’s current infrastructure to a cloud-based ecosystem offering customers easy and convenient banking service experiences.

As a future-ready bank, ADIB has been modernising its legacy applications and technical systems while leveraging the benefits of the cloud ecosystem to enhance service availability, deploy new customer experiences and digitize banking operations.

ADIB has selected Cloud4C to work with them on this transformation project. Cloud4C is an Azure expert specialised in advanced cloud-managed services. They were chosen because of their broad and deep portfolio of cloud services, overall commitment to security excellence, and strong financial services experience.

Commenting on the migration to the Cloud, Ashley Veasey, Group Chief Information Officer at ADIB, said: “ADIB has been at the forefront of digital transformation and continues to invest in re-architecting its technology to be more innovative and responsive to customer needs. We migrated to the cloud in recognition of the need to create an environment that is optimised for rapid changes and that will help in rolling out our digitisation strategy to better cater to the constantly evolving needs of customers. With this migration, ADIB is now able to deliver new applications rapidly, while adhering to the highest standards of security.”

Excited about the partnership and successful migration, Rakesh Reddy, Regional Director, Cloud4C MEA, said: “ADIB’s commitment to migrate to Azure cloud is a reflection of their strategy to provide the best customer experience and on being a leader in innovation. We are excited that ADIB has worked with us and benefited from our expertise to support them in this project. This is the largest single-phase migration in the region involving hundreds of core applications and thousands of servers. Post a thorough assessment of the existing landscape, a tailored Azure cloud migration blueprint was chalked out by Cloud4C’s Azure team. Once completed, the implementation was performed fail-proof, with dedicated Azure advanced networking, server migration, application migration, DR setup, and support services. Today, ADIB banks on data-driven business decisions leveraging tools and consulting from experienced cloud and domain experts.”

“Our Center-of-Excellence-driven, SOP-based automations helped ADIB to fast track the migration. We use a similar approach for our Automation Enabled managed services which ensures a smooth transition between implementation and operations while adhering to the stringent SLA promises and 24X7 support model. As the Microsoft Partner of the Year for the UAE, we are thrilled to support ADIB as they embark on their successful Azure cloud transformation journey,” he added.

Over the last three years, ADIB has made significant investments in strategic technology initiatives to make banking more convenient for its customers. This includes initiating a comprehensive re-architecture of the bank’s technology as well as investing in advanced analytics and machine learning services to help customers make more informed financial decisions.

About Cloud4C

Cloud4C is the world's largest automation-driven, application-focused managed cloud services provider, addressing enterprise transformation journeys end-to-end. Cloud4C offers multi-cloud migration, modernization, and AIOps-driven managed services at zero data loss guarantee, supporting cloud environments with multi-availability zones, four-way DR architecture and advanced cybersecurity, under a single SLA. Today, Cloud4C serves over 4000 enterprises across 26 nations, driven by 2000+ cloud experts and 25 Centers of Excellence. The firm commands an enriched array of partnerships with leading hyperscalers like Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud along with the world's most renowned ISVs. Cloud4C also has rich expertise in managed SAP solutions and S/4HANA offerings, AIOps, Hyperautomation, Analytics, Cybersecurity, DR, compliances, and more.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with more than AED 182 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Qatar and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times - The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

