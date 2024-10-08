Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), responsible for inward investment and the economic transformation of Abu Dhabi, has announced HSBC Bank Middle East in the UAE as their preferred international banking partner in Asia.

The parties have agreed to collaborate in promoting outbound and inbound business and investment opportunities for the capital and its leading institutions in international markets. The bank will also play a key role in connecting ADIO with opportunities across international markets where HSBC has strong presence, including Europe, the UK and the Americas.

His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), and Abdulfattah Sharaf, Chairman of the Board of HSBC Bank Middle East Limited witnessed the signing ceremony of the agreement by Badr Al-Olama, Director General, ADIO, and Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive, UAE, HSBC.

Through the strategic collaboration, ADIO will strengthen business and economic connectivity at a global level by enabling Abu Dhabi corporations, financial institutions, and family offices to develop business prospects in key international markets where HSBC operates. Furthermore, the collaboration will facilitate two-way trade and investment flows between Abu Dhabi and Asia by organising high-impact events in international markets to promote Abu Dhabi’s investment opportunities as well as assist HSBC clients in domiciling their regional presence in Abu Dhabi to expand into neighbouring markets.

Commenting on the MOU, Badr Al Olama, said:

“This collaboration with HSBC underscores ADIO’s commitment to facilitating global partnerships that drive inward investment and foster outbound growth, contributing to Abu Dhabi’s long-term economic transformation. Together, we are paving the way for investors to contribute significantly to Abu Dhabi’s long-term economic transformation by creating a vibrant business ecosystem.”

Mohamed Al Marzooqi said: “The UAE is young, ambitious, and rising – and Abu Dhabi’s Falcon Economy has taken centre stage in the nation’s prosperity. With the country’s non-oil growth running at roughly double the global average, Abu Dhabi is diversifying swiftly with abundant investment opportunities. There’s rapid growth in capital flows between Asia and the UAE, and with stronger policy links, trade agreements, and liberalisation of capital markets, we see opportunities for businesses on both sides to access capital and new markets. HSBC’s 160-year heritage in Asia and strong footprint across 17 markets, and over 75-year presence in the UAE, gives us the expertise and reach to help achieve Abu Dhabi’s international goals.”

HSBC was named UAE’s Best International Bank and Asia’s Best Bank at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024. The bank’s presence in Asia covers more than 95% of total Asia GDP, trade and Foreign Direct Investment.

Through its initiatives, ADIO plays a key role in accelerating Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation, attracting global investment, and fostering innovation across key sectors.

About ADIO

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) enables local, regional, and international investors to thrive and grow in the UAE capital through its close collaboration with government partners, sovereign investors, and national champions. ADIO is Abu Dhabi's premier platform that empowers the private sector to grow, partner and compete globally by providing access to growth opportunities, strategic partnerships and new markets across key sectors that range from real estate and infrastructure to industries and agribusiness, enhancing the nation’s investment in talent, innovation and sustainability.

With a growing network of global offices, investors can contact ADIO by visiting its head office in Abu Dhabi or international offices located in Beijing, Frankfurt, London, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Seoul, and Tel Aviv.

Visit https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae/ for more information.

HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of US$69bn as at 31 December 2023.

www.hsbc.ae