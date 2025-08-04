Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: In recognition of its ongoing efforts in promoting innovation and institutional excellence and aligned with its global and regional strategic development goals, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has been officially certified as a "Great Place to Work" for 2025 by the globally recognized Great Place To Work Institute.

This milestone reinforces ADFD’s ongoing commitment to fostering a culture that promotes positivity, professionalism, and employee empowerment, while aligning with global best practices in human capital management. It further reinforces the Fund’s strategic objective of maximizing team performance to strengthen its mission of advancing sustainable development.

His Excellency Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD, said: “Receiving the “Great Place to Work” certification is a testament of the Fund’s growth journey and underscores its dedication to providing an empowering and inspiring work environment.

He added: “We are honoured to receive this global recognition, reinforcing ADFD’s position as a leading national entity that prioritizes the success and shapes the future through promoting talent and ambition.”

ADFD places significant emphasis on institutional excellence and employee empowerment by implementing integrated training programs and motivational initiatives that enable national talent and foster a culture of innovation and collaboration. It is also committed to building a transparent and trust-based work environment that encourages employee engagement, open communication, and active participation in decision-making and institutional achievements.

This recognition coincides with ADFD’s 54th anniversary and reinforces the Fund’s long-standing commitment to driving national development through a comprehensive approach based on human capital investment, as it serves as the foundation for successful leadership and sustainable progress.

The “Great Place to Work” certification is among the most prestigious global certifications in the field of workplace excellence, based on comprehensive assessments of employee satisfaction, organizational culture, and alignment with institutional values.