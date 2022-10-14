Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As part of the latest digital initiatives and projects showcased by the Abu Dhabi government at GITEX Global 2022, the Department of Government Support in Abu Dhabi, represented by the Department of Government Support in Abu Dhabi, represented by the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, presented the latest upgrade to its operating system with the unveiling of TAMM OS 2.0. This low code development software and tech platform enables Abu Dhabi government entities create their own services easily through TAMM, the Abu Dhabi Government Services Ecosystem, and helps them enhance customer experiences with integrated and richer customer journeys.

​​TAMM OS 2.0 significantly improves the TAMM OS platform by providing a better development experience (DX), increasing development speed, and simplifying the deployment of government services. It also helps reduce the cost of developing government services by utilising common user experiences and code across all government entities and services. By providing common design system across all entities and by providing common components, it builds on standardised software components that can be utilised in all government entities, achieving the goal of a Unified Government Interface for end-users as well as developers.

The upgraded version, TAMM OS 2,0 was unveiled at the Abu Dhabi government pavilion at GITEX Global 2022. It is a more powerful and versatile platform designed to simplify the process of developing and launching digital government services and journeys, based on a unified design system that is shared across all government entities. New government services can now be made digitally available to the public easily and quickly. In addition to significantly reducing expenditure and accelerating the pace of government services deployment, it considers the nuances of end-user experience.

Her Excellency Aisha Ibrahim Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of Government Services Sector at the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, said: “The TAMM OS is part of the government’s efforts aimed at offering customers a unified government experience. We want to ensure that they can access high-quality and efficient services through various digital channels, while achieving operational integration and cooperation between different entities, and helping reduce the time and efforts spent by customers.”

Al Marzouqi highlighted that the TAMM ecosystem empowers all Abu Dhabi government entities to benefit from the TAMM OS digital tools that were designed to enhance and develop government services according to unified standards to provide a seamless customer experience.

The TAMM OS 2.0 project was launched in beta form in 2021 with the participation of four government entities. After the success of its extensive testing phase, 33 government entities joined it in 2022. Since its launch last year, 1,500 specialists have joined the project's committees and teams, and more than 800 developers have attended training workshops.

Naji Abdulla Al Musabi, Director of Digital Services Platforms at the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, said: "The upgraded TAMM OS 2.0 includes more than 20 common digital enablers that facilitate the development of digital government services to enrich customer experience. It requires very little coding and helps reduce expenses related to the development of government services. The new tools aim to reduce costs in the development of digital services and websites using data analytics while facilitating easy access to digital enablers that support the development of government services”

TAMM OS 2.0 components are developed once and used to create services for various entities. Developers can deploy new services and update existing ones with one click, while services can be run easily thanks to the single code-based service rendering engine, which runs the service software unilaterally to reduce the load on network servers.

TAMM OS 2.0 provides key benefits that contributed to further enhancing the services of all government entities in Abu Dhabi. It has also helped entities to smoothly launch their digital government services through TAMM based on the features that can be readily applied by entities to their platform such as digital payment, chat maps and robots, calendars, and other tools available to use by any government entity.

