Abu Dhabi, UAE: His Excellency Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, received a high-level delegation from the Chinese company Jiangsu Overseas Cooperation and Investment (JOCIC) at the Chamber’s tower in Abu Dhabi.

Headed by the company’s CEO Mr. Zou Yonggang, the delegation included directors and members of the China-UAE Industrial Capacity Co-operation Demonstration Zone, which is developed and operated by JOCIC, along with representatives from several Chinese provincial departments of commerce in China in the UAE including Shandong Business Office, Hunan Commerce Representative Office in the Middle East, Representative Office of Yunnan Commerce in the UAE, and Jiangsu Economic and Trade Representative Office in the UAE.

H.E. Al Mheiri commended the visit of the Chinese delegation praising the strong relations between the UAE and China on all levels, especially the comprehensive strategic partnership, which led to a significant increase in trade between the two countries.

The Director General gave a detailed explanation of the Chamber’s services and initiatives and the role it plays in developing and organizing commercial affairs in Abu Dhabi while increasing the competitiveness of businesses in the Emirate.

“The Abu Dhabi Chamber is ready to work hand-in-hand with JOCIC to provide Chinese investors and entrepreneurs with all the facilities and information they need as well as to overcome all the challenges they face,” he said, noting that working closely with JOCIC would materialize the joint vision of sustainable development in the two countries and create new partnerships.

For his part, Mr. Yonggang emphasized that all members of the delegation are eager to initiate interaction with the Abu Dhabi Chamber, describing it as the voice of the business community in Abu Dhabi that supports, promotes, enhances, and protects the business interests of enterprises in the Emirate.

“We are eager to get a better understanding of what specific policies, initiatives, or services the Chamber can equip the business community with, so that we can better direct and support investors or traders from China to conduct their business in the UAE, especially in Abu Dhabi,” he added.

The CEO expressed his keenness to build a longstanding relationship with the Abu Dhabi Chamber, to continuously seek opportunities to further collaborate with the local business community.

Mr. Yonggang pointed out that his company JOCIC is the investor, developer, and operator of the China-UAE Industrial Capacity Cooperation Demonstration Zone, which is a mega industrial project located in KIZAD and spans over 12.2 square kilometers, emphasizing that the mission of the Demonstration Zone is to enhance the UAE’s position in the industrial value chain by attracting and empowering industrial investments through high-quality infrastructure and integrated services and to engage in reshaping of the global supply chain by enabling the globalization of advanced Chinese industrial capacity, which are aligned with the objectives of Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 and the Chinese Belt and Road initiative.