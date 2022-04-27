In an effort to boost trade and investment cooperation between Abu Dhabi and Uganda, an Ugandan economic delegation headed by Maj. Gen. David Kasura Kyomukama, Permanent Secretary of the Ugandan Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, accompanied by His Excellency Zaake W. Kibedi, Ambassador of Uganda to the UAE, paid a visit to Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

His Excellency Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of Abu Dhabi Chamber, received the visiting delegation, emphasized that the Abu Dhabi Chamber is interested in strengthening joint economic relations between businesses in Abu Dhabi and their Ugandan counterparts.

“Emirati businesspeople are very interested in exploring the available investment opportunities in Africa, especially in Uganda,” he explained, describing Africa as an enormous fast-developing market while Uganda as a great investment destination for businesses. “Businesspeople in Abu Dhabi and Uganda can build partnerships in diverse fields including agriculture and food industry and can benefit from the rich sources of animal stock and fish,” he added.

The Director General pointed out that the Abu Dhabi Chamber is prepared to support economic relations with Uganda, calling on the Ugandan businesses to explore the investment environment in Abu Dhabi considering the huge potentials it offers to businesses in all sectors.

For his part, Maj. Gen. Kyomukama expressed the desire of the business community in Uganda to boost trade cooperation with Abu Dhabi, explaining that Uganda offers great opportunities for foreign businesses desirous of investing in his country.

Kyomukama stressed that Uganda is interested in building and strengthening long-term economic relations with Abu Dhabi, urging the Abu Dhabi Chamber to form a trade delegation and visit Uganda to take a closer look at the investment climate there.

-Ends-