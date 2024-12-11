Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners (“ADCP”), a joint venture between Mubadala Capital and Alpha Wave Global, established to promote the growth and development of Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”), today announced a strategic partnership with OpenGate Capital Management LLC (“OGC”), a transatlantic mid-market buyout firm specializing in corporate carve-outs, which recently established an office in ADGM.

ADCP participated in the final closing of OGC’s third private equity fund. This fund will target acquisitions of majority stakes in lower to mid-market businesses within the broader industrial sector across the US and Western Europe. OGC’s strategy will focus on driving efficiencies and operational improvements in companies that are operationally complex and/or performing below their potential. Among its core objectives, OGC will seek to enhance production processes, pursue international bolt-on acquisitions, and unlock liquidity by divesting non-core assets.

Founded by Andrew Nikou in 2005, OGC first raised institutional capital in 2016 and now manages over $1.5 billion of capital. The firm maintains a global footprint, with its North American headquarters relocating to New York City, and an office in Paris managing the firm’s European investments. The recent establishment of an office in ADGM positions OGC well to expand its investment focus in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Since its inception in 2005, OGC has completed 42 platform acquisitions and counts 30 fully realized investments across North America and Western Europe. Specializing in the industrial sector, OGC focuses on aerospace and defense, building materials, industrial and business services, chemicals, packaging, and capital goods – areas strategically aligned with the UAE’s national priorities.

Andrew Nikou, Founder and Managing Partner at OpenGate Capital said:

“Our strategic partnership with ADCP and the opening of our new office in Abu Dhabi underscores OpenGate Capital’s commitment to establishing a lasting presence in the region. Building on our track record across North America and Western Europe, we see substantial opportunities in the MENA market, particularly in sectors that fit with our expertise and strategic focus. We look forward to driving growth and innovation throughout the region and expanding our partnerships for the benefit of our portfolio companies and investors.”

Maxime Franzetti / Fatima Al Noaimi, Co-Heads of Mubadala Capital Solutions said:

“ADCP is thrilled to partner with OpenGate Capital as they expand their operations into ADGM square. With nearly two decades of expertise, OpenGate brings a robust track record in revitalizing businesses and generating sustainable value. We’re excited to support OpenGate as they drive impactful growth across the region’s SME landscape and build on their standing as a global leader in mid-market investing.”

About OpenGate Capital

OpenGate Capital is a global private equity firm specializing in the acquisition and operation of businesses to create new value through operational improvements, innovation, and growth. Established in 2005, OpenGate Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles, California and is currently being relocated to New York City, with a European office in Paris, France. OpenGate’s professionals possess the critical skills needed to acquire, transition, operate, build, and scale successful businesses. To date, OpenGate Capital has executed 42 platform acquisitions across North America and Western Europe.

For more information, please visit https://opengatecapital.com/

About Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners Limited

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners was established in April 2019 and is a US$1.65 billion joint venture between Mubadala Capital and Alpha Wave Global. Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners’ investment mandate is to partner with top-tier investment firms and industry leading businesses that would benefit from developing a meaningful and sustainable presence in the ADGM. With a sector-agnostic investment strategy, the company seeks to contribute to the economic diversification of the Abu Dhabi economy. For more information, please visit www.adcatalystpartners.com

About Mubadala Capital

Mubadala Capital is the wholly owned alternative asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, a c. $302 billion global sovereign investor headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Mubadala Capital manages over $23billion of assets through its four investment businesses spanning various private market strategies, including private equity, special situations, solutions and venture capital. Mubadala Capital has a team of over 200 spanning 5 offices, including in Abu Dhabi, New York, London, San Francisco and Rio De Janeiro. Mubadala Capital aims to be the partner of choice for investors looking for attractive and differentiated risk adjusted returns across various private markets and alternative asset classes. For more information, please visit www.mubadalacapital.ae

About Alpha Wave

Alpha Wave is a global investment company that manages a variety of partnerships that separately focus on three main verticals: private equity (venture and growth), credit, and public markets. Alpha Wave is led by Rick Gerson, Navroz Udwadia, and Ryan Khoury.

Alpha Wave has offices in New York, Miami, London, Monaco, Madrid, Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, Bangalore, Jakarta, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.alphawaveglobal.com

Media contact:

Mubadala Capital

Stephanie Maneles

Smaneles@mubadalacapital.ae