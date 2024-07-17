The Council and Edelman to organise joint events and initiatives such as training and mentoring

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council (ADBWC), a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with global communications firm Edelman to support businesswomen and entrepreneurs.

The agreement between ADBWC and Edelman aims to help businesswomen enhance and improve communication and leadership skills essential for business growth and expansion.

According to the MoU, the Council and Edelman will organise joint events and initiatives, including workshops and training programs focused on leadership and communication skills, and topical issues such as Artificial Intelligence and mental wellbeing. A key part of the agreement is access to Edelman’s specialized communication professionals who will provide knowledge-sharing and mentorship for ADBWC’s aspiring entrepreneurs and members.

The signing ceremony of the MoU took place at the Chamber’s Building and was attended by Her Excellency Marwa Al Mansoori, Board Member of the ADBWC, and Omar Qirem, CEO of Edelman Middle East, along with a number of representatives of the Council and Edelman.

Her Excellency Al Mansoori, said: "Empowering women with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in today’s dynamic business landscape is a top priority for the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council. This collaboration with Edelman marks a significant step in providing our members with unparalleled access to global expertise in communication and leadership. By leveraging Edelman’s vast experience, we aim to foster an environment where businesswomen can excel, innovate, and contribute to the economic growth of Abu Dhabi. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration presents and the invaluable expertise and mentorship that Edelman’s specialized communication professionals will bring to our community.”

Omar Qirem, CEO of Edelman Middle East, said: "I am pleased to announce this new agreement with Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council. This strategic partnership reflects our shared values, particularly our commitment to supporting businesswomen, entrepreneurs and small businesses. We look forward to our ongoing collaboration, exchanging knowledge and insights to benefit the members of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council."

The MoU is part of Edelman’s long-term commitment to Abu Dhabi and the UAE, with the firm recently pledging to also support young Emiratis with internships, mentoring, and employment opportunities.

Edelman currently operates three wholly owned offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Riyadh, and has a network of affiliates across the region.