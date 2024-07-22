Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has announced the new members of the Higher Committee of Sard Al Thahab Award 2024, which brings together writers, thinkers, and experts in various disciplines related to the Award’s categories.

The new committee will be chaired by Emirati writer and award-winning media personality Ali Obaid Al-Hamli. Members include: Professor Mohammad Al-Safrani, Dean of the College of Arts and Humanities at Taibah University in Medina, Saudi Arabia; researcher Dr Asmaa Al-Ahmadi, Associate Professor of Modern Literature and Criticism in the Department of Arabic Language and Literature at King Abdulaziz University, Saudi Arabia; Dr. Said Yaktine, Moroccan researcher in narratology, criticism, and literary theory; and Egyptian writer and novelist Dr. Miral Al-Tahawy, Associate Professor of Modern Arabic Literature and the Head of Classics and Middle Eastern Studies at the School of International Letters and Cultures (SILC) at Arizona State University in the US.

The Committee’s Chairperson Ali Obaid Al-Hamli said: “The Sard Al Thahab award celebrates authentic Arab identity and culture, complementing the range of prestigious literary awards administered by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, in an effort to enhance the language and its vocabulary in the hearts of the younger generations.”

He added, "The award supports the art of storytelling, which is a fundamental pillar of creative work. It highlights values, customs, and traditions, and supports creators in the field of narrative, opening horizons for the discovery of new talents. This is in line with Abu Dhabi’s pioneering cultural vision to provide a nurturing and supportive environment for creators in various literary arts to express their inner capabilities and enrich the cultural landscape with works that enrich the imagination and taste of readers."

The Award's Higher Committee recently held its first meeting, during which it discussed nomination mechanisms, criteria for selecting winners and the internal processes and function of the Award.

Launched in December 2022, Sard Al Thahab is an annual award that supports the popular art of Arabic storytelling across the Arab World. The Award aims to recognise the long-standing tradition of storytelling in Arabic, including the continuous spread of folk tales and legends, which has been an integral part of Arab heritage, culture, and identity.

The Award includes six categories, including the Short Story for Unpublished Stories category, Short Story for Published Stories category, Popular Narratives, and the Narrators category, which celebrates narrators of popular literature and biographies from the UAE and the wider Arab world.

Other categories include the Illustrated Story category and the Emirati Narration category, which honours literary works that strengthen Emirati identity and are inspired by the history, geography and symbols of the UAE, using them as a starting point to build a distinctive work.