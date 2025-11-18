SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Abu Dhabi Airports has contracted U.S. aerospace company, BETA Technologies (“BETA”) (NYSE: BETA) to deploy its certified Charge Cube and Battery Thermal Management System as it rolls out an advanced air mobility (AAM) ecosystem across the Emirates.

This year, Abu Dhabi Airports was awarded a mandate to lead the development of infrastructure, operations, and commercial readiness for a strategic network of vertiports across the UAE. It has selected BETA’s electric chargers and thermal management systems to power its first two sites — Al Bateen Executive Airport and Zayed International Airport, where initial UAE air mobility routes will launch. BETA will also provide onsite technical consulting on equipment and installation, as well as maintenance support and training.

The charging system is commissioned at Al Bateen Executive, with Zayed International to follow. With the first regional eVTOL flights expected in 2026, Abu Dhabi Airports’ roadmap outlines a phased rollout of up to 14 public vertiports located at key urban and transit locations.

Chad Nichols, BETA’s Charge Operations Lead, said: “BETA is excited to continue the international deployment of our charging solutions. We believe this commitment to permanent ground infrastructure shows the strength and momentum of our industry. Ours is the world’s first and only certified electric aviation charging and thermal management solution, and we are excited to work with Abu Dhabi Airports to deploy it throughout the region to support electric flights.”

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “Our collaboration with BETA ensures the robust infrastructure needed to make Abu Dhabi’s air taxi network a commercial reality, safe, sustainable, and built for the future.”

Airport connectivity is the critical first step in enabling a functioning AAM ecosystem. BETA’s infrastructure solutions will enable connectivity — and with their multimodal, interoperable characteristics, they will encourage the adoption of electric aircraft and ground vehicles. This marks the first step in bringing the future of mobility to reality in the UAE and another landmark in the international expansion of BETA’s charge network, which includes more than 50 sites in the U.S. and Canada.

About BETA Technologies

BETA is an aerospace company designing, manufacturing, and selling high-performance electric aircraft, advanced electric propulsion systems, components and charging systems to top operators worldwide. BETA has built and flown its family of ALIA aircraft, consisting of both conventional fixed-wing electric aircraft (the “ALIA CTOL”) and electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (“ALIA VTOL”), more than 83,000 nautical miles, including multiple trips across the United States. BETA is deploying a network of charging infrastructure to enable the growing industry with more than 50 sites online across the U.S. and Canada. BETA’s intentional approach to developing the enabling technologies necessary to electrify aviation unlocks lucrative aftermarket revenue opportunity over the life of each aircraft. These highly scalable enabling technologies allow BETA to serve a customer base across cargo and logistics, defense, passenger and medical end markets and unlock cost-effective and safe missions. For more information, please visit www.beta.team.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding BETA’s AAM ecosystem buildout, international expansion, and plans and anticipated benefits from collaborations with Abu Dubai Airports. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed in BETA’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its prospectus filed with the SEC on November 4, 2025. Please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that BETA believes to be reasonable as of the date hereof. BETA undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

