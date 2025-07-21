Flight movements and cargo traffic also maintain positive momentum in first half of 2025

16 new destinations added to AUH’s global network

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Airports, operator of the emirate’s five commercial airports, continues to cement its position as a key enabler of economic growth and global connectivity, reporting double-digit passenger traffic growth for a 17th consecutive quarter as well as strong flight movement and cargo growth in the first half of 2025.

Between 1 January to 30 June 2025, Abu Dhabi Airports welcomed over 15.8 million passengers, a significant 13.1% increase over figures from the first half of 2024. Zayed International Airport (AUH), Abu Dhabi’s flagship gateway, played a pivotal role in the increase, with 15.5 million passengers walking through its gates until the end of June – up 13.2% year-on-year. This rise in passenger traffic was also supported by 133,533 total flights across the five airports in the first half of 2025, representing a 9.2% rise from the same period last year. AUH registered 93,858 aircraft movements, 11.4% over H1 2024 when it recorded 84,286 flights.

Expanding its global footprint remains central to Abu Dhabi Airports’ growth strategy. In the first half of the year, the network added 16 new destinations and welcomed new airline partners. Notable additions include China Eastern Airlines’ four-times-weekly Shanghai service (with daily service commencing in September), Air Seychelles’ six weekly flights, and Fly Cham’s service to Damascus. IndiGo also strengthened its presence at AUH with new routes to Madurai, Bhubaneswar, and Vishakhapatnam, further cementing AUH as the airline’s most connected hub in the UAE.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “The first six months of this year have posed some operational challenges, yet our expectational mid-year results demonstrate the resilience of our network and the collaborative partnerships that underpin our growth. Consistently delivering positive growth for the past 17 quarters is testament to the dedication and collective effort of the entire Abu Dhabi Airports team. It reflects our operational agility and commitment to delivering an exceptional aviation experience and attracting international investors. As Abu Dhabi’s tourism and trade prospects rapidly advance, our airports are well positioned to support and scale that growth.”

Abu Dhabi Airports also demonstrated impressive growth in cargo operations highlighting the emirate's growing significance in global trade. In the first six months of 2025, it handled a total of 344,795 tonnes of cargo year-to-date, bolstered by strategic partnerships and ongoing infrastructure enhancements. These include a major joint venture agreement signed with JD Property, the infrastructure arm of China’s e-commerce giant JD.com. The agreement will see the development of a state-of-the-art 70,000sqm advanced-tech facility that aims to meet the growing east-west demand for e-commerce and specialised cargo logistics throughout the GCC and broader MENA region.

The first half of 2025 was also marked by several strategic milestones across Abu Dhabi Airports’ network. The completion of rehabilitation works at Sir Bani Yas Airport reflects the commitment to strengthening the UAE’s aviation infrastructure and supporting Al Dhafra’s eco-tourism ambitions. AUH was awarded the prestigious 3 Pearl Estidama rating for construction, and was also recognised as the ‘Best Airport at Arrivals Globally’ for the third consecutive year at the ACI ASQ Awards, further reinforcing its role as a world-class gateway to Abu Dhabi. At Al Bateen Executive Airport, Abu Dhabi Airports’ collaboration with Bombardier progressed with the establishment of a dedicated service facility, advancing Abu Dhabi's maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities to position the emirate as a centre of excellence for aviation services. Additionally, a new MoU signed with TAQA Distribution will explore the integration of next-generation utility technologies across the airport portfolio, reinforcing Abu Dhabi Airports’ long-term vision for innovation and sustainable development.

As Abu Dhabi Airports advances its long-term growth strategy, it remains focused on expanding global partnerships, advancing major infrastructure projects, and driving sustainable innovation, reinforcing its role as a catalyst for the UAE’s economic diversification and global aviation leadership ambitions.

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi Airports:

Abu Dhabi Airports operates five commercial airports in the emirate, including Zayed International Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport, Delma Island Airport and Sir Bani Yas Island Airport. Having welcomed over 29 million passengers through its airports in 2024, Abu Dhabi Airports is a gateway to the Emirates for travellers worldwide. It works towards its vision of positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub. Since November 2023, passengers travelling through Zayed International Airport have had the privilege of experiencing the new state-of-the-art terminal, which has significantly increased the airport’s operational capacity and features world-class facilities for passengers and aviation operators while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a destination of choice.

Abu Dhabi Airports’ Social Media Channels:

To stay updated on all our corporate news, follow us on the below handles:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/adairports

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/abu-dhabi-airports

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/adairports

X(Twitter): https://twitter.com/ad_airports

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/AUHAirport

Website: www.adairports.ae

Zayed International Airport’s Social Media Channels:

Connect with Zayed International Airport and follow us to stay up to date on airport activities:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ZayedIntlAirport

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/ZayedIntlAirport

X(Twitter): https://twitter.com/auh

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/AUHAirport

Website: www.zayedinternationalairport.ae

Press Office:

CorporateCommunications@adairports.ae

Media@adairports.ae