Abu Dhabi, UAE – At BIG5 today, Abu Dhabi Airports announced new development plans for their free zone arm – ADAFZ. The development programme involves the planned construction of multiple Light Industrial Units (LIUs), currently in the master planning phase.

The Airport and Free zone operator also revealed that these LIUs will be built on an area of 200,000 square feet in its Southside Logistics area, adjacent to the Cargo terminal.

Currently in very high demand, the development of LIU’s will satisfy the increasing need from the small to medium size business community as they offer a low-cost entry and are scalable to align with the growth of the customer/tenant. The units are ideally suited towards light manufacturing & assembly, freight forwarding & logistics, technology, consumer, retail and airport support services.

Speaking about the new development plans, Maureen Bannerman, Chief Commercial Officer, Abu Dhabi Airports said: “This is an exciting time for ADAFZ as it develops its retail, real-estate and logistics offering. ADAFZ currently manage more than 100 industrial units and in excess of 1,000 real estate units across three Free Zones and Airports. The addition of these facilities will ensure that ADAFZ continues to offer a diverse and customer centric range of infrastructure solutions that are supported by its in-house business teams”.

Subject to approval of its master plan, ADAFZ intends to award construction of the LIUs in 2024 with a 12-18 month build time.

About Abu Dhabi Airports

Abu Dhabi Airports is a wholly owned ADQ company that operates five commercial airports in the emirate including Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport and the island airports in Sir Bani Yas and Delma.

We focus on managing, developing and providing aviation facilities and services to passengers and airlines, connecting communities and bringing people closer together. Our mandate is to position Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub through enhanced travel experiences and by boosting economic growth.

As one of the Middle East’s largest holding companies, ADQ’s portfolio includes energy and utilities, food and agriculture, healthcare and pharma, and mobility and logistics.

Abu Dhabi Airports has overseen the construction, launch and operations of the new Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport, which will bring a major increase in operational capacity and world-class facilities for both passengers and aviation operators, whilst enriching Abu Dhabi’s offering as a destination for both business and leisure tourism

