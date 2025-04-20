Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Abu Al Naga Real Estate Development, one of the leading real estate developers in the UAE, has officially started works in three major residential projects in the areas of Dubailand, Bu Kadra (New Horizons), and Al Furjan. This strategic move reflects the company's confidence in the advanced investments environment of Dubai.

“Choosing Dubai as an inception point did not come out of nowhere. Our decision took into consideration realistic data and indicators confirming that Dubai has become a global hub for real estate investments, thanks to encouraging legislations, strong demand, and high transparency,” said Mohamed Abu Al Naga, CEO.

“This is based on the directives of the wise leadership and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may Allah protect him,” he added.

"The Dubai real estate market is experiencing rapid growth, supported by international investor confidence, and a diverse range of demand segments, including residents, expatriates, and foreign investors. This makes Dubai an ideal destination for developers seeking to offer high-quality real estate at competitive prices," the CEO said.

He added that the new projects launched by Abu Al Naga Real Estate Development, aim to offer residential units that align with the pace of modern life in Dubai, whether in terms of design, services, or location.

He noted that the company's strategy is based on developing integrated residential communities that provide a sophisticated living environment suitable for all segments of society.

Through its expansion in the UAE market, Abu Al Naga Real Estate Development seeks to consolidate its position as a first choice real estate developer committed to innovation, quality, and long-term planning, with a clear focus on the Emirate of Dubai as a launching pad for future projects, given the emirate's sustained growth, economic and political stability.

He emphasized his company's continued exploration of opportunities in Dubai and the provision of real estate solutions that meet the aspirations of a new generation of buyers and investors keen on prime location, value, and sustainability.

He expected the strong momentum in the real estate market to continue, thanks to growing demand from a wide range of segments, in addition to numerous factors, including security, stability, advanced infrastructure, the spread of smart transportation, and modern facilities. Such factors have made Dubai a real estate environment that competes with major global cities.

Abu Al Naga believes that recent government initiatives have played a significant role in supporting the market, particularly the granting of golden residency and long-term work visas. These initiatives have contributed to enhancing Dubai's attractiveness to expatriates and investors looking for long-term profession and life stability, positively impacting the emirate's real estate market.

The CEO of Abu Al Naga Development emphasized that through the integration of the public and private sectors, Dubai continues to provide a global model for achieving economic excellence and supporting its vision to achieve the goals of the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033.

The Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033 aims to double the real estate sector's value to Dubai's GDP to AED 73bn, increase home ownership to 33% of the emirate's population, and increase the volume of real estate transactions by 70%, boosting the value of the emirate's real estate market to one AED trilion.

About Abu Al Naga Group

Abu Al-Naga Real Estate Development Company was established in 2001 as part of the pioneering Abu Al-Naga Group. "Abu Al-Naga Development" is the trusted arm of this group. We aspire to become one of the leading real estate developers in the UAE.

Our first ventures started with projects in our region, and we are passionate about becoming one of the fastest-growing real estate developers.

Our goal is supported by a team of 30,000 plus exceptional supervisors, engineers, and technicians. Our commitment to integration and dedication gives us confidence in our ability to achieve the group's vision and deliver exceptional projects that establish a strong position in the real estate market.