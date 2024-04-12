This announcement follows Lola Cars and Yamaha Motor revealing their collaboration to develop a formidable powertrain for Formula E competition as Lola Cars makes an exciting return to global motorsport

Preparations are already underway for the launch, including software refinement, hardware testing, and an ambitious on-track shakedown scheduled for June

London, Dubai, Riyadh: The excitement of Formula E’s GEN3 EVO era has officially ignited, after ABT today confirmed their entry with newly registered powertrain manufacturer Lola Cars, which is currently being developed together with the Yamaha Motor Company in a technical partnership.



After a brief hiatus, ABT re-joined the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in 2023 for Season 10 alongside CUPRA as its partner, equipped with a Mahindra Racing powertrain. The contract with Mahindra has since been mutually terminated, coming to an end at the end of the current season. ABT now embraces a fresh alliance, partnering with the legendary motorsport brand Lola Cars, with Yamaha Motor serving as its technical collaborator for powertrain and software development.



Preparations for the forthcoming launch are well underway at Lola and Yamaha, with software refinement and hardware testing in progress on the dyno. The inaugural on-track shakedown of the powertrain is scheduled for June. Further updates, including the unveiling of a title partner, additional sponsors, team structure and nomenclature, driver line-up, and car design, will be disclosed in the coming months.



This development coincides with Lola Cars' recent announcement of their return to global motorsport through a long-term technical collaboration with Yamaha Motor Company, commencing from Season 11. Renowned for its illustrious history with over 500 championship victories, Lola Cars, in tandem with Yamaha, endeavours to craft and supply a formidable powertrain for competition in the pioneering all-electric, single-seater race series.



With a shared heritage deeply rooted in track racing, this technological union not only paves the way for their participation in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship as it transitions to the GEN3 EVO platform for the 2024/25 season, but also sets ABT on a new trajectory for powertrain excellence, following this year’s season that is already anticipated to be the Championship’s closest title battle to date. The 2024 season opener in Mexico was the 100th race for ABT, and with 47 podium finishes and more than 1,400 points, the team is one of the most successful on the grid.



Alberto Longo, Chief Championship Officer of Formula E: “The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is thrilled to welcome Lola Cars and Yamaha Motor to the paddock, and excited for ABT as they embark on this exciting journey together for the highly-anticipated GEN3 EVO era. This partnership signifies their commitment to innovation and performance in the world of electric racing and EV development, and we will be eagerly waiting to see the impact they will make on track”.



Thomas Biermaier, CEO and Team Principal of ABT: “We are delighted to have found two renowned partners for our future in Formula E. Of course, it will be a big challenge for a new manufacturer to enter and establish itself in a world championship. But during our discussions and negotiations over the past few months, we have clearly sensed how skilled, motivated and determined Lola and Yamaha are to make this project a success – just like every member of our team. In the meantime, we are fully focused on the current season. Our goal is to achieve as many sporting highlights as possible in the coming weeks.”



Till Bechtolsheimer, Chairman, Lola Cars Ltd.: “We are thrilled to be partnering with ABT as we bring the technology we’ve developed with Yamaha Motor Company to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. It’s exciting to be working with a team that has so much history and success in the sport. Operating factory-backed programmes is ABT’s bread and butter and their experience in Formula E will give us a critical leg up. We look forward to developing our relationship within and beyond the electric racing series.”



Heiji Maruyama, Managing Executive Officer and Director, Yamaha Motor co., Ltd.: “Yamaha Motor is accelerating the research and development of various technologies that contribute to sustainability. As the Technical Partner of Lola, we hope to acquire more advanced energy management technologies through the highest level of electric racing in Formula E. We are very happy and honoured to have the opportunity to contribute to the success of such a great team as ABT with our technology, working together with Lola.”

