Cairo: AbouGhaly Motors, proudly announces the official launch of the highly anticipated Japanese Subaru Forester and CrossTrek, marking their first appearance in the Egyptian market, during an extravagant night at Four Seasons Hotel. These two dynamic vehicles, known for their versatility, and advanced technology, are poised to redefine the driving experience for adventurers while also being exceptional family cars. This launch signifies the enduring partnership between the Japanese Subaru and AbouGhaly Motors, with the latter serving as the exclusive distributor of Subaru in Egypt for over two decades.

Leveraging on a Strong Foundation & a 20-Year Legacy of Success

For his part, Senator Eng. Mohamed AbouGhaly, Group CEO of AbouGhaly Motors, stated:“The introduction of two new Japanese Subaru models in Egypt reflects the growing potential of the automotive sector in our country. Government efforts to enhance infrastructure and encourage foreign investment have cultivated a conducive environment for international brands like Subaru to establish their presence in the market.”

He continued, saying: "We are confident that the Subaru 2024 lineup of Crosstrek and Forester SUVs will offer the perfect blend of thrilling performance, everyday practicality, and legendary Subaru capability and safety features. These vehicles will appeal to Egyptian customers who are looking for a versatile and reliable vehicle.”

A Look Ahead: The Future of Subaru in Egypt

The launch of the Japanese Crosstrek and Forester for the first time is a pivotal moment for Subaru’s presence in Egypt. AbouGhaly remains committed to its strategic partnership with Subaru International and plans to introduce a diverse lineup of exciting new models over the next five years.

In that regard Eng. Tamer Kotb, Chief Operating Officer of AbouGhaly Motors said: “

"Looking ahead, Abou Ghaly Motors and Subaru have a clear vision to expand the Subaru lineup, which includes the entrance of Subaru electric vehicles in Egypt, marking a significant step towards a more sustainable future for the automotive industry in Egypt. Additionally, we are committed to creating a robust customer service infrastructure, with a state-of-the-art after-sales service and network of dealerships across Egypt, aimed at providing customers with an exceptional Subaru brand experience."

Unveiling the Extraordinary Duo 2.0i-S EyeSight: Subaru Crosstrek and Forester

"Our latest offerings, the all-new Japanese Subaru Crosstrek and the 2024 Subaru Forester, bring a blend of performance and comfort to the Egyptian market," stated Mr. Sobhy Mounir, Subaru Brand Manager at Abou Ghaly Motors.

"The redesigned Crosstrek delivers exhilarating performance with its available 2.0L BOXER® engine, and the inherently stable symmetrical AWD design providing excellent traction and sharper handling in all weather conditions. Equipped with standard EyeSight® safety features and an expansive 11.6-inch touch screen Its dynamic design complements its adventurous spirit, offering ample space and multiple trim levels to suit your style.” He explained.

"Meanwhile, the confident and comfortable 2024 Forester presents itself as a vehicle ready to embrace any adventure with a standard all-wheel drive and a refined 2.0L engine. The vehicle also features an intuitive 6.3-inch LCD multifunction display and prioritizes safety with a driving monitoring system that utilizes facial recognition software to detect any lack of attention. Furthermore, its spacious cargo hold caters to various preferences and lifestyles with its ample storage capacity.” Mounir Concluded.

With its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and its dedication to bringing the latest automotive advancements to Egypt, AbouGhaly Motors is confident that these two exceptional SUVs will appeal to Egyptian customers who are looking for cutting-edge technology, safety features, and exceptional quality.