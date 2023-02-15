Kuwait: Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) was the official partner and sponsor of the annual Porsche Club Kuwait Festival for the second consecutive year. The festival was held in collaboration with the Public Authority of Sports (PAS), Kuwait City for Motorsports, and the Amiri Diwan on February 10, 2023.

Commenting on the festival, Mr. Sager Albenali, Acting Chief Communications Officer said: “We are pleased to be an official partner in the annual Porsche Club Kuwait Festival for the second year. This event brings together families, youth, and children to experience a thrilling competitive atmosphere. With a variety of competitions and engaging activities, the festival is a celebration of passion for sports and entertainment. I would like to congratulate Porsche Club Kuwait for putting together such an exciting day that was enjoyable for all the attendees.”

The festival featured, for the first time, a Middle Eastern Porsche Club Championship, providing participants with the chance to showcase their driving skills, and compete in exciting races. Additionally, a stunning display of over 300 Porsche models was displayed showcasing the unique vehicles.

The highlight of the festival was the ABK draw, which saw three lucky winner being selected to win an unforgettable ride with a professional Porsche racer. In addition to these thrilling activities, the festival also catered to children by featuring a dedicated children's zone with a wide range of activities, games, and entertainment, in addition to a restaurant area with a variety of flavors to satisfy every palate.

The ABK team was in attendance, presenting a diverse range of banking services and products at their dedicated pavilion. Visitors were able to explore the Bank's various offerings, such as the new salary account and Alfouz Account, which provides customers with a chance to win a salary of KD 5,000 for ten years, as well as other exciting prizes. Additionally, ABK also offered numerous exclusive credit card benefits.

ABK’s sponsorship of the annual Porsche Club Kuwait Festival is reflective of the Bank’s larger social responsibility commitment for supporting initiatives that serve the community.

Porsche Club Kuwait was established in 2003 and is club number 212 worldwide out of 660 distributed in 83 counties around the globe. The club aims to share its passion for Porsche with fellow enthusiasts in Kuwait, and the many benefits that the club offers its members.

