Riyadh, KSA: MENAP-based fintech ABHI and TRAY, a leading cloud-based POS and business management platform in the Kingdom, have joined forces to introduce Earned Wage Access services for the fast-growing F&B sector. Earned Wage Access is a financial solution that allows employees to withdraw a portion of their earned salary anytime before payday, eliminating the need to wait until the end of the month. By giving workers instant access to their earnings, EWA reduces financial stress, lowers reliance on loans, and helps employers improve retention and productivity.

The collaboration is designed to empower frontline employees with instant access to their earned salaries while supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals of financial inclusion, workforce empowerment, and SME growth.

By integrating ABHI’s Earned Wage Access technology into TRAY’s enterprise POS ecosystem, restaurants, cafés, and cloud kitchens across the Kingdom will be able to provide staff with on-demand salary access. This will financially empower employees, reduce turnover, and strengthen retention in one of the most dynamic industries in Saudi Arabia.

Through TRAY’s platform, which already supports payments, financing, and delivery integrations, ABHI’s Earned Wage Access will be offered as an embedded feature, making it easier than ever for businesses to adopt and provide employees with financial flexibility.

ABHI, founded in 2021, is aimed at increasing financial inclusion across the region and has been serving Pakistan, the UAE, KSA, and Oman through its innovative credit-bridging products. These products include Earned Wage Access, Invoice Factoring, SME Working Capital & Revenue Based Financing, and Payroll Solutions, designed to empower businesses and their employees financially. Across the MENAP region, ABHI has served more than 1,000,000 users since entering the market, spanning industries from textiles and manufacturing to healthcare and technology. To date, the company has onboarded over 5,000 companies and processed approximately 5 million transactions, with a total value exceeding $500 million globally across our operating markets, providing instant liquidity to employees when they need it most. ABHI is backed by leading investors, including Y Combinator, VEF, SpeedInvest, Venture Souq, Global Ventures, and Zayn Capital.

“Partnering with TRAY enables ABHI to bring Earned Wage Access directly into the heart of Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector. By integrating our solution into TRAY’s platform, we provide SMEs with a tool to improve workforce retention while advancing financial inclusion across the Kingdom. This collaboration creates a strong foundation to scale innovative services in line with Vision 2030’s goals of sustainable growth and digital transformation,” said Omair Ansari, CEO and Co-founder of ABHI.

About ABHI

ABHI provides a comprehensive suite of solutions including Earned Wage Access, Payroll Processing, Payroll Financing, and SME Financing. The fintech company has established partnerships with over 5000 companies, driving economic growth and creating lasting social impact.

ABHI has gained recognition from Hub71 and Endeavor and was the first to be awarded the Technology Pioneer 2023 Award by the World Economic Forum, making fintech history in the MENAP region. Recently, ABHI was also selected as one of the Future 100 companies in the UAE.

For more information, visit https://abhi.co/