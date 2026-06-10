Riyadh, KSA — Abhi Saudi, powered by Alraedah Digital Solutions, has announced a partnership with Squadio, a leading technology talent and team-building platform in the MENA region, to provide employees with instant access to their earned wages through Abhi's Earned Wage Access (EWA) solution.

Through this collaboration, Squadio employees will be able to access a portion of their earned salary at any time during the month, empowering them with greater financial flexibility and helping them better manage their day-to-day financial needs.

“At Abhi, we believe the future of work extends beyond how people work to how they experience and access their earnings,” said Omair Ansari, Co-Founder and CEO of Abhi. “Earned Wage Access empowers employees with greater financial control while enabling employers to promote a more engaged, productive, and financially resilient workforce. Our partnership with Squadio reflects a shared commitment to leveraging technology to improve employee well-being and create modern workplace experiences.”

The CEO of Squadio, Abdulrahman Alzeaagi, said: “We are pleased with this strategic partnership with Abhi Company, which reflects our commitment to providing an exceptional work environment that supports the well-being of our employees and technical teams, and enables them to access flexible financial solutions that enhance stability and productivity. We are also proud to collaborate with a partner that shares our vision of leveraging technology to improve the employee experience. At Squadio, we believe that empowering tech teams with smart tools and modern benefits is the foundation for building more efficient and sustainable workplaces.”

As organizations across Saudi Arabia continue to invest in employee well-being and digital transformation, the partnership between Abhi and Squadio highlights the growing importance of innovative financial solutions that enhance workplace experiences and support the evolving needs of today's workforce.

Since its inception in 2021, Abhi has rapidly expanded across Pakistan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, enabling businesses and employees with fast, transparent, and on-demand access to liquidity. With over 1 million users and 7,000+ business partners, Abhi continues to drive financial inclusion and economic empowerment across emerging markets.

About ABHI

Abhi provides a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including Earned Wage Access and SME Financing. The fintech company has established partnerships with over 7,000 companies, driving economic growth and creating lasting social impact.

Abhi has gained recognition from Hub71 and Endeavor and was the first fintech in the MENAP region to receive the World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneer Award in 2023. The company has also been recognized as one of the UAE Future 100 companies and selected for Mastercard's Start Path Small Business program.

For more information, visit https://abhi.co/