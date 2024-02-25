Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Abeer Medical Group, a leading healthcare provider in Saudi Arabia, celebrated its founding day in grand style, immersing employees and patrons alike in a day filled with joyous activities and cultural exchanges.

The festivities, held across various branches, commenced with a ceremonial cake cutting ceremony, symbolizing the group's journey of service and commitment to healthcare excellence since its inception. Decorations adorned the premises, creating a vibrant and celebratory atmosphere.

Adding to the jubilation, employees and guests partook in traditional and cultural makeovers, embracing the rich heritage of Saudi Arabia and fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie among attendees.

In a special collaboration with ER Events, the Sharafiya branch hosted a program titled 'Bond of Saudi Arabia and India with Hyderabadi Content Creators.' This unique initiative aimed to strengthen cultural ties between the two nations while showcasing the diverse talent and creativity of Hyderabadi content creators.

Renowned personalities such as Lala Bhai, Aamer Bin Ishaq, and Nihamath Ali graced the event, captivating the audience with their insightful perspectives and engaging performances. The program served as a platform for cultural exchange, fostering mutual understanding and appreciation between Saudi Arabia and India.

The founding day celebrations not only highlighted Abeer Medical Group's unwavering commitment to healthcare but also underscored its dedication to promoting cultural harmony and unity in the community.

As the day concluded, attendees departed with cherished memories and a renewed sense of camaraderie, looking forward to the continued success and prosperity of Abeer Medical Group in the years to come.