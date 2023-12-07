Jeddah: In a significant milestone for healthcare excellence, Abeer Medical Center Sharafiyah has proudly received accreditation from the Saudi Central Board for Accreditation of Healthcare Institutions (CBahi) with an outstanding score of 98.29%.

This recognition underscores Abeer Medical Center Sharafiyah’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety in healthcare delivery. CBahi accreditation is a prestigious acknowledgment of the center’s dedication to providing top-notch medical services and ensuring the well-being of its patients.

The accreditation process, known for its rigorous evaluation, thoroughly examined various aspects of the medical center, including patient care, facilities, staff training, and adherence to international healthcare standards. Abeer Medical Center Sharafiyah’s exceptional score reflects the center’s continuous efforts to go above and beyond in meeting and surpassing the stringent requirements set by CBahi.

Mr. Jaleel Alungal, Operations Manager of Abeer Medical Center Sharafiyah, expressed immense pride in the achievement, stating, “This accreditation is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are committed to providing our community with the highest quality healthcare services, and this recognition motivates us to continually raise the bar for patient care.”

Patients can now have even greater confidence in the quality of care and services provided by Abeer Medical Center Sharafiyah, knowing that it has received CBahi accreditation with an outstanding score. The medical center remains dedicated to upholding these standards, ensuring the health and well-being of the community it serves.

This accomplishment not only positions Abeer Medical Center Sharafiyah among the elite healthcare institutions in the region but also reinforces its commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare services to its patients.

