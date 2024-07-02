Abdul Latif Jameel Motors revealed the all-new Land Cruiser Prado in Saudi Arabia, a “Game Changer” featuring a sleek modern design and advanced technology that deliver high performance and safety levels.

With its robust engine and state-of-the-art technology features, the 2024 Land Cruiser Prado comes in 3 grades, one of which is a unique first edition, offering guests exciting yet safe trips on and off the road.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, an authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia since 1955, unveiled the all-new Land Cruiser Prado, setting a new benchmark in luxury, performance, and off-road prowess in Saudi Arabia.

Crafted to dominate any terrain with unparalleled sophistication, the 2024 Land Cruiser Prado boasts an array of advanced features designed to redefine the SUV experience. With its sleek modern design seamlessly combining heritage with modernity, this “Game Changer” delivers unmatched performance and elegance. From the bustling city streets to the challenging desert terrains, the Land Cruiser Prado is poised to elevate the guests’ driving experience in the Kingdom.

The all-new Land Cruiser Prado comes with two powertrain options: a 2.4-liter turbo gasoline engine producing 267 horsepower and 430Nm of torque and a 2.8-liter turbo diesel engine delivering 201 horsepower and 500Nm of torque. Both engines are paired with an eight-speed transmission, ensuring a powerful driving experience.

With an impressive suite of advanced features, the all-new Land Cruiser Prado prioritizes guest safety, providing peace of mind on every journey. Equipped with the latest version of Toyota Safety Sense (TSS3), the vehicle offers cutting-edge technologies to mitigate potential hazards and enhance overall safety. The front and rear sensors, along with a back-monitor and 360-degree camera, provide drivers with comprehensive visibility and awareness of their surroundings, ensuring confident maneuvering in any environment.

The inclusion of Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) further enhances safety by alerting drivers to potential blind spots and approaching vehicles when reversing. Complementing these features are a comprehensive array of full airbags strategically positioned throughout the cabin, offering guests unparalleled protection in the event of a collision.

Setting new standards in versatility, innovation, and quality, the Land Cruise Prado is available in 3 grades: TX, TXL, and Adventure, the last of which also comes with a limited "First edition". What sets the First edition apart from the regular Adventure grade is its distinctive retro round headlights, adding a unique touch of nostalgia. Its design embodies the essence of a full-fledged off-roader while prioritizing reliability and timeless elegance. Every aspect of its composition and shape has been meticulously crafted to withstand harsh usage, ensuring durability and longevity in the most challenging environments. With a focus on timeless simplicity and a sense of high quality, the Land Cruiser Prado enjoys a professional look, characterized by sharpened functional beauty that seamlessly integrates heritage with modernity. From its rugged exterior lines to its refined interior finishes, the Land Cruiser Prado’s design delivers a harmonious fusion of form and function that captivates both on and off the road.

Mazin Ghazi Jameel, Managing Director of Toyota Marketing Operations, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, said: “For over 70 years, the Land Cruiser has remained the off-road partner of choice for drivers around the world. Today, we proudly introduce the much-anticipated, all-new Land Cruiser Prado, a vehicle that has enjoyed a rich and illustrious history in Saudi Arabia. Combining legendary off-road capabilities with luxurious comfort and cutting-edge technology, the new model is the perfect companion for any adventure. We can't wait for our guests to experience the all-new Land Cruiser Prado with their loved ones and embark on a journey of limitless discoveries.”

More than an SUV, the all-new Land Cruiser Prado is the gateway to adventure, delivering reliability that supports various lifestyles. A high-quality off-roader, the new practical model is a true embodiment of the Land Cruiser’s origins.

Since 1955, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors has worked together with Toyota Motor Corporation to deliver a premium experience of automotive ownership and aftersales services in Saudi Arabia. Leveraging decades of considerable expertise across the mobility value chain, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors continues to improve products and services – meeting the evolving needs of its guests.

About Abdul Latif Jameel Motors

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors was established in 1955 in Saudi Arabia. It was appointed as an authorized distributor for Toyota in the same year and Lexus in 1989. Guided by the ‘guest first’ approach and Kaizen philosophy, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors is dedicated to establishing itself as the preferred mobility partner, meeting the evolving needs of the Kingdom and its people.

For more information, please visit alj.com. and Toyota.com.sa.

For further information, please contact:

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, media@alj.com, and Instinctif Partners, ALJM_Toyota@instinctif.com.

