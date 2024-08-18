The new vehicle is available in 7 grades and 7 distinct exterior hues.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, the authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia since 1955, unveiled the all-new Toyota Camry, redefining automotive excellence with its refreshed design and advanced technology. The vehicle has elevated the benchmark in the mid-size sedan segment, combining a sophisticated design and advanced technology to captivate drivers across Saudi Arabia.

Featuring the latest HEV System – the fifth generation of the Series Parallel Hybrid Electric Vehicle System – the 2025 Toyota Camry seamlessly blends utility, performance, and peace of mind. This state-of-the-art HEV system contributes to a dynamic driving experience, aligning with the market’s shift towards electrification and Toyota’s Beyond Zero vision to reach carbon neutrality through its products, services, operations, and beyond. Other key enhancements include improved vehicle efficiency and driving response, offering a more engaging and controllable driving experience.

The car is now offered in seven distinct grades, three are gasoline and four are hybrid: Base-grade (E, E HEV, E PLUS HEV), Mid-grade (LE, LE HEV), and High-grade (GRANDE, LUMIERE HEV). Previously considered base grades, the LE and LE HEV now constitute the mid-grade category after renaming the models.

With its sleek lines, aggressive front grille, and aerodynamic contours, the new vehicle boasts a striking and efficient exterior, creating a dynamic, sporty image. Its interior reflects modern simplicity with an emphasis on material quality, blending style and functionality seamlessly. Wheel options include 18-inch alloy for sportiness, 17 inches for elegant sportiness, and 16 inches for a premium look.

In addition to its elegant design, the all-new Toyota Camry provides guests with a comprehensive array of safety technologies. These include Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (TSS3) with advanced features such as Pre-Collision System (PCS), Lane Departure Alert (LDA), Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), and Automatic High Beam (AHB), among others.

The new vehicle also offers seamless device integration with a large 12.3-inch Combi Meter, 12.3-inch multimedia screen, the latest 21MM wireless Apple CarPlay®, and a wireless charger. Additionally, the rear seat controls provide convenient A/C control, audio control, and electronic reclining rear seats for ultimate passenger comfort.

Mazin Ghazi Jameel, Managing Director of Toyota Marketing Operations, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, said “The 2025 Toyota Camry redefines excellence with its groundbreaking design and enhanced features, setting a new standard in the mid-size sedan segment. This model exemplifies our commitment to superior craftsmanship and advanced safety, offering drivers an unparalleled experience. It is a testament to our dedication to innovation and sustainability, reflecting a future-oriented approach that embraces the latest trends in electrification and sustainability.”

The all-new Camry comes in 7 exciting exterior hues Platinum White Pearl MC., Silver ME, Precious Metal, Attitude Black MC., Emotional Red, Precious Bronze, and DK. Blue MC.

Since 1955, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors has worked together with Toyota Motor Corporation to deliver a premium experience of automotive ownership and aftersales services in Saudi Arabia. Leveraging decades of considerable expertise across the mobility value chain, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors continues to improve products and services – meeting the evolving needs of its guests.

