The Butterfly iQ+ is the only ultrasound transducer that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe using semiconductor technology to provide point-of-care ultrasound-driven insights.

Founded in 2020, Abdul Latif Jameel Health was created as a response to the ongoing global disparity in access to modern medical care, focusing on accelerating healthcare inclusion across the Global South.

Dubai UAE & Mumbai, India: Abdul Latif Jameel Health, part of international diversified family business Abdul Latif Jameel, and Wellesta Holdings Pte. Ltd., a Singapore headquartered company providing marketing and commercialization support to the healthcare sector in South East Asia, India & partnering in MENA, today announced an important new agreement for the marketing and distribution of the Butterfly iQ+™ point-of-care ultrasound device in The Republic of India.

The innovative Butterfly iQ+™[1] is the world's first single probe, whole-body handheld point-of-care ultrasound solution. As part of its new agreement with Abdul Latif Jameel Health, Wellesta will register Butterfly iQ+™ in India and start promoting and selling the product in the country in the fourth quarter of 2022, bringing this technology to a potential 1.2 million registered physicians in the country.[2]

Today, more than 4.7 billion around the world lack access to medical imaging[3], from underserved communities in the United States to remote areas of Africa. The Butterfly iQ+™ aims to remedy this situation. Fusing semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and cloud technology, Butterfly has made it possible to usher in a new era of medical imaging and with it, healthcare.

This new collaboration will offer greater distribution of Butterfly iQ+™ to physicians in India thereby expanding the capabilities of the practitioners in making informed decisions thereby accelerating access to modern medical care for those who need it most.

Butterfly iQ+™, is revolutionizing medical imaging. It is a hand-held 4 in 1 single probe whole-body innovative point-of-care ultrasound device powered by the world’s only Ultrasound–on-Chip™ technology.

This point of care device with over 20 default pre-sets is compatible with both iOS and Android smart devices and comes complete with battery back, wireless charging, cloud storage, customized app., software, and AI support.

Hailed as potentially the ‘stethoscope of the future’, the Butterfly iQ+™ transforms what can sometimes be complex processes, into one connected and integrated point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) system to help collect advanced imaging, perform rapid assessments, and guide critical procedures. It allows the sharing of results seamlessly with doctors across the globe to help read and interpret scans.

Speaking about this new collaboration, Mr. Milan Paleja, Chairman and Managing Director, Wellesta, said: “I am very excited to partner with Abdul Latif Jameel Health to market Butterfly iQ+™ in India to bring this breakthrough Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology in the Butterfly probe to this market. Its versatile, innovative ultrasound solution will assist healthcare professionals to obtain point-of-care ultrasound-driven insights - – across the vast country with a geographically disperse population to improve access to primary healthcare.”

Mr. Paleja added his thanks to deal advisor, Healthark Insights who supported this collaboration with Abdul Latif Jameel Health.

Akram Bouchenaki, Chief Executive Officer, Abdul Latif Jameel Health added: “Abdul Latif Jameel is addressing tangible real-world needs today, for a better tomorrow. We are focused on health care inclusion, accelerating access to modern medical care for those who need it most.

“We believe in realizing the true power of deep local knowledge, relationships, and partnerships to get the very best results for the communities we serve. In India, I am proud to collaborate with Wellesta who share our vision of improving live and lives across the Global South.”

About Abdul Latif Jameel Health

Backed by Abdul Latif Jameel, one of the most respected diversified family businesses and investors with a 75-year heritage, deep roots, and established networks alongside a multi-sector presence in 30 countries across six continents, Abdul Latif Jameel Health is uniquely positioned as a trusted partner in realizing major innovations and opportunities in the healthcare world.

Abdul Latif Jameel Health reflects the Jameel family’s long-established commitment to innovating for a better future through Community Jameel, an international organization supporting science and technology-led solutions to global challenges. Community Jameel and MIT co-founded the Abdul Latif Jameel Clinic for Machine Learning in Health (Jameel Clinic) in September 2018 – which has rapidly become the very epicenter of AI and healthcare at MIT – and the Abdul Latif Jameel Institute for Disease and Emergency Analytics (Jameel Institute) co-founded with Imperial College London, in October 2019, using novel data analytics to reduce global risk of preventable disease most recently including the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, and strengthening health systems in the most fragile settings.

Abdul Latif Jameel Health takes this commitment into the commercial environment addressing tangible real-world needs today, for a better tomorrow. It is focused on health care inclusion in the global south, accelerating access to modern medical care for those who need it most by opening up/growing new markets for distribution of existing solutions and investing in the future of MedTech.

The Jameel Investment Management Company (JIMCO) the global investment arm of the Jameel Family, actively invests in innovative, early-stage and breakthrough ventures and technology, aiming to positively shape the future of core industries driving the global economy through its’ investments that span medical and healthcare industries, from pharmaceuticals and vaccines to cutting-edge medical technology, along with emergent technologies across FinTech, InsurTech, electric vehicles and future mobility solutions.

About Wellesta

Wellesta Holdings Pte Ltd is a healthcare company headquartered in Singapore with a direct market presence in Southeast Asia & India and partnering in MENA. We aim to serve clients and consumers through commercial and marketing support using an innovative approach across the Wellesta value chain. We work with companies to expand their presence in Southeast Asia & India as a strategic partner for companies present in these markets and act as a representative for companies that are not present in these markets and would like to sell/market their products in the region.

Wellesta Holdings operate in a spectrum of business verticals under our partner brands and own brands including pharmaceutical, nutraceuticals, OTC and medical devices, led by industry-proven leaders at HQ & Country level. Wellesta works as an extended arm for our principals through win-win partnership and provides superior quality products and services at the right price, by working at full compliance and transparency in our business approach. This joint collaboration supports the mission of Wellesta to provide cost-effective and high-quality products and services and help to deliver better patient outcomes in healthcare.

For further information, visit: www.wellesta.com and our LinkedIn page.

