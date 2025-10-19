Doha – the Board of Directors of Aamal Company Q.P.S.C. (“Aamal”), one of the region’s leading diversified companies, today announces its financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2025.

Financial Highlights

Net profit attributable to Aamal equity shareholders up 8.2% to QAR 327.3m (9M 2024: QAR 302.4m)

up 8.2% to QAR 327.3m (9M 2024: QAR 302.4m) Total revenue down 2.1% to QAR 1,564.3m (9M 2024: QAR 1,598.2m)

down 2.1% to QAR 1,564.3m (9M 2024: QAR 1,598.2m) Gross profi t down 1.6% to QAR 386.1m (9M 2024: QAR 392.4m)

t down 1.6% to QAR 386.1m (9M 2024: QAR 392.4m) Reported earnings per share up by 8.2% to QAR 0.052 (9M 2024: QAR 0.048)

up by 8.2% to QAR 0.052 (9M 2024: QAR 0.048) Net capital expenditure decreased by QAR 10.5m to QAR 19.5m (9M 2024: QAR 30.0m)

decreased by QAR 10.5m to QAR 19.5m (9M 2024: QAR 30.0m) Gearing increased to 4.26% (9M 2024: 0.74%)

SUMMARY AND OUTLOOK

Mr. Rashid bin Ali Al Mansoori, CEO of Aamal, commented:

“Aamal has delivered solid results for the third quarter of 2025, with net profit increasing by 8.6% year-on-year to QAR 327.5m, despite a marginal reduction in revenue and gross profit. This performance reflects the continued strength of our diversified business model, which has enabled us to remain resilient and agile in the face of evolving market conditions.”

“Throughout the period strategic progress also continued across Aamal’s portfolio. Within the property segment, our flagship asset, City Center Doha, maintained high levels of performance, welcoming new tenants and benefiting from improved lease terms. The purchase of Aamal Tower announced earlier in the year has also further diversified and enhanced our property portfolio. In the Industrial Manufacturing segment, we saw robust growth, supported by increased demand through a number of our subsidiaries stemming from the expansion of the North Field project. Notably, Frijns Steel Construction Middle East secured a major contract worth over QAR 113 million in the Oil & Gas sector, and we recently announced a new joint venture with a leading Omani group to further strengthen our presence in this space.”

“Businesses within the Trading & Distribution segment, posted strong performances despite Aamal Medical faced some headwinds due to softened market demand. In Managed Services, we announced our divestment from ECCO Gulf, streamlining our operations, while other businesses in the segment delivered strong results, supported by new client wins and increased footfall.”

“Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about Qatar’s economic outlook and confident in our ability to pursue new opportunities that create long-term value for all our stakeholders. Aamal is well-positioned to build on this momentum and continue delivering sustainable growth.”

Sheikh Mohamed bin Faisal Al Thani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Aamal added:

“On the whole Aamal has delivered a solid set of third quarter results, with net profit rising by 8.6% year-on-year. This performance reflects the resilience of our diversified business model and the strength of our operations across nearly all sectors. While there were some challenges in the Trading segment, particularly at Aamal Medical, we see these results as encouraging and demonstrative of our ability to navigate market headwinds effectively.

“With Qatar’s economic outlook remaining positive and investor confidence stable, I am optimistic about Aamal’s continued growth trajectory. I would like to thank all our employees for their dedication and contribution, and I look forward to building on this momentum to deliver further value for all our stakeholders.”

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on 20 October 2025 at 2pm Doha time. The details for the conference call are as follows:

Date: Tuesday 20th October 2025

Time: 14.00 Doha / 12.00 UK

Meeting link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86021187395

Conference ID: 860 2118 7395

Dial-in numbers:

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington)

+1 646 876 9923 US (New York)

+44 208 080 6592 United Kingdom

+44 330 088 5830 United Kingdom

Please join the conference call 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

Aamal is one of the Gulf region's most diversified conglomerates and has been listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange since December 2007. As at 16 October 2025, the Company had a market capitalisation of QAR 5.1bn (US$1.4bn).

Aamal's operations are widely diversified and comprise 32 active business units (subsidiaries and joint ventures) with market leading positions in the key industrial, retail, property, managed services, and medical equipment and pharmaceutical sectors, thereby offering investors a high quality and balanced exposure to Qatar's wider economic growth and development.

