Dubai, UAE: Mastercard has joined forces with Aafaq Islamic Finance (Aafaq) to introduce a new variant under its World Elite portfolio – the Aafaq World Elite credit card. The innovative Islamic finance product has been carefully designed to deliver upgraded features that elevate customer lifestyle experiences.

The latest proposition was developed following an in-depth analysis of other offerings in the UAE, combined with a clear understanding of the expectations of affluent customers. Built for every moment and offering benefits at every step, the Sharia-compliant financial solution seamlessly connects cardholders to a wide variety of premium lifestyle experiences and personalized rewards along with Mastercard’s renowned benefits.

The Aafaq World Elite credit card promotes digital transactions with 20% cashback on Amazon, Careem, Noon and Talabat as a welcome offer, in addition to up to 5% rewards on dining, online, international and other spends. Other perks include complimentary padel and golf club access, valet parking, as well as buy-one-get-one-free tickets to VOX Cinemas. Travelers can benefit from free airport transfers, complimentary airport meet-and-greet services and access to over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide. Cardholders can enjoy seamless onboarding with a complete digital journey via the Aafaq Digital app.

“At Aafaq, we seek to become the UAE’s favorite destination for digital Islamic finance. With its advanced technology and extensive global expertise, Mastercard is our trusted collaborator in strengthening our digital capabilities and unlocking new opportunities for our customers. The World Elite Credit Card covers all lifestyle needs of our customers—from online and dining to sports, entertainment, and travel—while delivering premium features that elevate every aspect of the customer experience, reflecting our commitment to innovation and exceptional value across modern living,” said Usman Basit, CEO, Aafaq.

“The launch of the Aafaq World Elite Credit Card underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional value propositions tailored to the lifestyle and financial aspirations of our cardholders. At Mastercard, we believe in creating meaningful connections by matching the right card to the right individual. This product does exactly that—whether it’s dining, travel, e-commerce, or cross-border transactions, the Aafaq World Elite Credit Card delivers a seamless and rewarding experience,” said Gina Petersen-Skyrme, SVP and Country Manager, UAE & Oman, Mastercard.

Aafaq is an award-winning UAE-based company that provides innovative Islamic financial products and services. In 2023, it entered a strategic collaboration with Mastercard to develop new credit, prepaid and commercial SME offerings.

For details, please visit Aafaq Islamic Finance

